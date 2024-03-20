Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, star wars

Hasbro Announces New Packaging For Marvel, G.I.Joe and Star Wars

Hasbro has announced that a new overhaul of their packaging coming in Fall 2024 for a variety of 6” lines like Marvel Legends

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new windowed box packaging for Fall 2024 across major lines.

Marvel Legends, Star Wars, and G.I. Joe to feature fresh design and robust materials.

Updated packs improve figure visibility, with consistent size and design aesthetics.

Classic 6" collector lines like Marvel Retro and Star Wars Vintage to retain current packaging.

Exciting news for collectors has arrived from Hasbro as they have unveiled that brand-new packaging is on the way. Kicking off in Fall 2024, new windowed boxes for a variety of 6" figure lines will be rolling out for Star Wars, Marvel Legends, and G.I. Joe collections! These boxes focus on a sleeker design for each series with vibrant artwork on the side, with the updated packaging promising to enhance the overall collecting experience. The side artwork for most of these series is a returning feature, but that angled style is going away with a focus back on that simple rectangle basics.

Images have been released for each of these lines for upcoming releases like the Marvel Legends Spider-Man & Wolverine FF 2-Pack. Other releases include Star Wars: The Black Series Nite Owl, which seems like a throwback to previous Black Series packaging. Sadly, these changes might mess up some of your current displays, but it is nice to see window packaging return and standard box types making a comeback. Collectors can expect this to be the standard release for these figure lines after Fall, and the Hasbro Press Release can be seen below.

New Packaging Arrives from Hasbro 6" Line for Fall 2024

"This year, in a continued effort to enhance the experience for fans of action figures and our recent steps to reevaluate our packaging goals, Hasbro created a new packaging structure for 6-inch figures. Starting in Fall 2024, fans can expect the new packaging design across G.I. JOE and TRANSFORMERS, along with premier collaboration brands Star Wars™ and Marvel 6-inch collector figures. The new packaging structure features improved visibility of the figure and accessories, more robust packaging materials to protect against damage, and an improved unboxing experience for the figure and accessories. This new structure will also provide consistency across package size and design aesthetics for collectors who purchase figures across our brands."

"Some of the newest 6-Inch action figures from the G.I. JOE Classified Series, Marvel Legends, and Star Wars: The Black Series—as part of the first wave of figures we've introduced that showcase the new packaging design. This update does not include packaging for fan collectible products like the 6" Marvel Retro line, Star Wars Vintage and Retro, and G.I. JOE Retro, where packaging is part of the product experience and typically retained intact for fan display and collections."

