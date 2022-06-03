Lightyear Fans: Check Out The New Figure Line From Mattel

Lightyear is releasing in theaters in two weeks, and Mattel has a huge line of toys for you to go grab, Large figures, and vehicles. More are all in stores now, and they feature Buzz himself, Commander Alisha Hawthorne, Jr. Zap Patrol Mo Morrison, Sox, and even Zurg. Lots of these figures and playsets can be found in stores right now, and some of these are coming soon. Below, you can find more info on each set, along with videos and pics of everything.

Mattel's Lightyear Figure Line Is In Stores Now

"Lightyear is an epic film that will open up a whole new perspective on the beloved Buzz Lightyear character for fans young and old. We are thrilled to help build this world in collaboration with the filmmakers at Pixar," said PJ Lewis, Vice President and Global Head of Action Figures at Mattel. "The Mattel collection of toys lets kids recreate out of this world storylines as their imaginations take flight from the screen to home."

My daughter is so pumped for this film, as am I really. We already have a shelf in our collecting room dedicated to Lightyear and what we have found in stores so far, and she has had a blast taking them down and running around playing with all scales of figures. Plus, they display nice, which is a huge plus for me. Between this and Jurassic World and all the dinosaur playtime, we are fixing to have a great summer.

Below is a look at some of the figures hitting stores over the next few weeks.

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Large Scale Basic Fig Asst (HHK29)

SRP: $14.99 | 4Y+ | Available on Amazon

This collection of highly posable large action figures includes Buzz Lightyear in the striking looks seen during his many Space Command missions along with members of his team.

At 10 to 12 inches tall, these high-quality authentic toys have 12 to 14 movable joints to recreate signature movie action with deluxe posability.

At this larger size, the figures are ideal for small hands, so kids have a BIG opportunity to recreate the excitement of battles, flights, and exploration.

Fans will want to collect them all to relive the entire space saga!

Disney Pixar Lightyear Laser Blade Buzz Lightyear Figure (HHJ76)

SRP: $29.99 | 4Y+ | Available on Target.com

This large talking Laser Blade Buzz Lightyear action figure with exciting lights, motion, and sounds brings the action and thrills of the movie home.

Holding his Laser Blade DX, he's ready to fight his way through all his foes. Squeeze his legs together to see him lift the glowing laser blade up and across his body and strike it downward.

His motion is accompanied by a galaxy of dynamic sounds and phrases delivered in a random order that will spark creative battle, flight, and leadership play.

Listen for sword-whistling sound effects and dialogue, more than 30 sounds in all.

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Zurg Figure (HHJ72)

SRP: $19.99 | 4Y+ | Available on Amazon

Inspired by the thrilling animated adventure, Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, this action figure represents Buzz Lightyear's imposing foe Zurg, who must be stopped from attacking the Star Command base.

Zurg's huge size is reflected in this 9.9-inch figure that towers over the other characters in the core scale figures line.

With movie-authentic design and detail, Zurg has 13 movable joints to recreate his signature intimidating poses for intense good versus evil action stories.

Other characters and vehicles are also available at this scale, so fans can recreate the excitement of battle, flight and exploration and create dramatic Lightyear displays.

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Hyperspeed Series Assortment (HHJ93)

SRP: $11.99 | 4Y+ | Available on Amazon

The Hyperspeed Series includes a fleet of vehicles inspired by the vehicles and spacecraft from Disney and Pixar's Lightyear.

These toys represent cool spaceships, ground vehicles, and pods, including Buzz Lightyear's speedy XL rocket ships, and each comes with a small character figure to pilot the way to adventure.

The vehicles are approximately 6 inches long with fold-out landing gear! The figures are approximately 1.5 inches tall with movable joints to let them to sit in the cockpit.

The series includes vehicles and figures of both heroes and foes for recreating Lightyear storylines and simulating exciting battle play!

The vehicles include movie-accurate decoration and detail. Fans will want to collect all the vehicles to complete the fleet to create thrilling Lightyear displays.

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Flight Scale Zurg Fighter Ship (HHJ61)

SRP: $21.99 | 4Y+ | Available on Amazon

The Hyperspeed Series focuses on vehicles inspired by the movie's high-speed spacecraft, and this Zurg Fighter Ship with Zurg figure is ready to take on Buzz and his team.

This intimidating personal ship of Buzz's prime foe is more than 9 inches long, 7 inches wide, and 4 inches tall. The Zurg figure is 2.25 inches tall, with movable joints to allow him to sit in the cockpit. Button-activated missiles on either side are ready to provide realistic battle play, and landing gear lets this movie-accurate ship come in for a soft landing.

Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: amazon, disney, lightyear, mattel, pixar, target