Injustice 2 Batman is Back with New Wave of McFarlane Page Punchers

In the topsy turvy world of Injustice, Superman reigns supreme after the death of Lois Lane and his unborn child. After their death, the Man of Steel turned into something more, something darker, and a force to be feared. Batman and some of the other heroes of Earth hid underground and formed the Insurgency to fight against Superman's Regime. McFarlane Toys has been slowly dishing out figures from the Injustice 2 video game in his DC Multiverse line. We have seen Green Arrow, Reverse Flash, two versions of the Flash, Dr. Fate and Gorilla Grodd. Well, it looks like your Injustice collection is about to get an upgrade as an Injustice 2 Page Punchers line is on the way!

Batman is leading the charge with his updated and armored bat suit from his time in the Insurgency. I really love date Injustice games, and this version of the Dark Knight is pretty sweet and will make a nice addition to any Batcave. The Caped Crusader will come with two Batarang, and it looks like the collectible card has revealed the other figures in the wave. We could possibly see the debut of Supergirl, another Green Arrow, and another Dr. Fate. Pre-orders for this wave of Page Punchers are already live, and Batman can be found here for $24.99 with a September 2022 release.

"Even after he's been exposed to the world as Batman, Bruce Wayne keeps his vow to avenge his parents' death by fighting for justice. He refuses to execute his enemies, believing that once he crosses that line, he's no better than the cowards he battles."



"This 7-inch scale figure was designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectible art cards with DC Comics artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back