Injustice 2 Green Arrow Enters the Fight with New McFarlane Figure

McFarlane Toys enters the DC Multiverse once again s the gaming DC Universe comes to life with a brand new 7" figure. Coming out of the hit DC fighting game Injustice 2, Oliver Queen is entering the fighter as the infamous archer, Green Arrow. Featuring 22 inches of articulate, Green Arrow with features his design as seen in Injustice 2 with a more combat ready super suit. He will come with a bow, a quiver, arrows, and a display base to help him take on any member of Superman's Regime. Besides the silly side eyes (yet again), this is a pretty sweet figure, and it will be a hit with Green Arrow fans. The Injustice 2 DC Multiverse Green Arrow Figure from McFarlane Toys is priced at $19.99, set to release in May 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be on the lookout for other Injustice 2 figures from McFarlane with Gorilla Grodd, two different Flash's, and a Reverse Flash for a sparring partner.

"Based off his look in the Injustice 2 video game comes an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale action figure of Green Arrow! This DC Gaming Wave 7 Injustice 2 Green Arrow 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Green Arrow comes with a bow, quiver, arrows, and a base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back. It's been a hard traveled road of the emerald archer, as this Earth's Oliver Queen gave his life in the fight against the Regime. Now as an alternative Ollie steps in to honor that sacrifice, he will join his wife Black Canary in Batman's crusade to set things right."