Revisit Tony Stark from Iron Man 1 With New Hot Toys Figure

Tony Stark enters his Mech Test Suit in the newest Marvel Hot Toys figure. Coming out of the first MCU film, Iron Man, Tony is starting his journey of greatness. Hot Toys is capturing the iconic scene from the film with this highly detailed figure. The 1/6th scale Tony featuring the likeness of the man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Just like most Iron Man figures, the chest, hands, legs will feature LED effect. High amounts of detail were put into this with the mechanical design of the arms and legs of this Iron Man prototype suit. There will also be a deluxe figure that will come with his robot fire extinguishing friend Dum-E. The robot will have a 360 rotating base which is perfect for fans of the series. Special editions of the figure will also come with an Iron Man Mark II mask and LED Arc Reactor in a display case. The price for this Mech Test Tony Stark Iron Man 1 figure is not live just yet. However, when it does you will be able to find him here and other Hot Toys Marvel figures here.

"Okay, we're going to start off nice and easy. In three… two…one…" "Tony Stark has a high-tech mechanical workstation specifically for testing and refining new armors, which made a deep impression among fans worldwide. Bringing our fans back to one of the most memorable scenes from the very first Iron Man movie, today Hot Toys is presenting the Mech Test Version of 1/6th scale Tony Stark collectible figure featuring the brilliant inventor in his trial gears in his high-tech workshop."

"The movie-accurate collectible figure is remarkably detailed and meticulously crafted based on the image of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, features a head sculpt with stunning likeness, LED light-up functions on arc reactor on chest, repulsor palms, and legs, metallic painted gauntlet and leg armor which displays complicated mechanical design, mechanical wires stretch around the upper body, and a finely crafted causal outfit, a diamond shaped dynamic figure stand and a matching backdrop to recreate Tony Stark workshop setting where he put the prototype armors in a flight test."

"The deluxe version will comes with an articulated mechanical robot Dum-E with 360 rotating base and fire extinguisher as an accident detector for passionate fans to complete their unique diorama display! A Special Edition available in selected markets will include a Mark II mask and an Arc Reactor with LED light up function in a display case as bonus items for collectors. Suit up for action with this incredibly detailed 1/6th scale collectible figure of Tony Stark!"