Iron Man Goes Prismatic with New Mark IV Armor Figure from Hot Toys

Iron Man is back with a new Mark IV release as Hot Toys crafted new Fractal Armor for this 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

Article Summary Unveiling Hot Toys' exclusive 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark IV Fractal Armor figure from Iron Man 2.

Features prismatic geometric design with metallic iridescent finish in signature red and yellow.

Includes swappable armor parts, LED capabilities, and a unique Arc Reactor display base.

Limited to 3,000 pieces, releasing Q3 2025 in select markets through Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys surely loves Iron Man and who can blame them, he is the perfect character to capture unique and impressive 1/6 scale designs. The Armored Avenger is now back once again with a new Hot Toys Exclusive figure. Coming to life from Marvel Studios Iron Man 2, Tony Stark is suiting up in a unique suit as he gets a new prismatic design with the Fractal Armor. His suit has never looked more elegant as it features geometric facets with a unique and almost crystal-like sculpt. The Fractal Armor showcases a special metallic iridescent finish while keeping that signature yellow and hot rod red color scheme still intact.

As for accessories, Iron Man will come with a nice set of swappable armor parts for his wrist and shoulder, and the armor suit will have LED capabilities. This die-cast Fractal Armor figure can be displayed on the LED base, which shows off an Arc Reactor design. Hot Toys will only be making 3,000 of these bad boys and will be offered in select markets, including Sideshow Collectibles. Pre-orders and prices are unknown at this time, but this prismatic hero is set to arrive in Q3 2025.

Iron Man Mark IV (Fractal Armor) – Hot Toys Exclusive

"Meticulously crafted using Iron Man's Mark IV in Iron Man 2 as a model, the Fractal Armor features a unique representation inspired by the concept of geometric facets. Infusing metallic finishes and facet constructs, the design adds dimension to the figure, where lights are refracted on the different shapes of facets, amplifying the iridescent effect on the metallic finish. Distinguished from the usual sleek look of Iron Man, the Fractal Armor showcases a vibrant and colorful aesthetic."

"Additionally, the figure features a newly crafted LED-lighted helmet head, chest, arc reactor, and palms; removable armor parts for alternative display options and a specially designed figure base that matches the armor's special colorway. Ready for a prismatic statement piece in your 1/6th scale collection? This striking Hot Toys Iron Man Mark IV (Fractal Armor) collectible will surely pique your interest."

