Iron Man Hall of Armor Cosbi Series 3 Debuts at Hot Toys

Hot Toys is back with another fantastic Cosbi release as Iron Man's Hall of Armor returns for a Series 3. This line of Cosbi figures has been an absolute as Hot Toys has slowly been releasing all of the Iron Man suits, as seen in Iron Man 3. The House Party Protocol was a big moment in the film, and we have hardly seen all the suits in collectible form. While these are not 6" figures these bite-size little suits are packed with detail and will allow any collector to build their own Hall of Armor within a small space. Nine suits have been released, including some pretty intimidating ones like Hot Rod and Striker. As usual, all of these figures are blind-bagged and there is a mystery Iron Man Cosbi, and it looks like the Mark XLI, aka Bones, is the hidden figure. All of the Iron Man 3 Cosbi Hall of Armor mini are nicely crafted and are something unique that MCU fans have not seen yet. These bad boys are usually found overseas, but they always arrive stateside, and fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 3)

"The House Party Protocol command has been given and every Iron Man suit has been activated to aid Tony Stark. Captures the appearances of the distinctive armors, Hot Toys presents the Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 3) to expand your Iron Legion collection with stylish miniatures."



"Features: Mark XXXV (Red Snapper)

Mark XL (Shotgun)

Mark XXV (Striker)

Mark XXVII (Disco)

Mark XIX (Tiger)

Mark XXII (Hotrod)

Mark XLIII

Mark XXX (Blue Steel)

Mark XLI (Bones) (Mystery)



"Each random package box includes a 7.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Collect the latest Iron Man Cosbi now!"