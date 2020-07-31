Iron Man Flies on in With Good Smile Company Endgame Re-Release

Fans of Avengers: Endgame has lucked out as Good Smile Company has re-releases incoming. Their massive line of Marvel Nendoroid figures is back one again for fans to showcase the final Endgame battle. We recently saw some new additions to their Endgame line with Star Lord and Doctor Strange, but this time Iron Man and his newest Mark 85 Armor Set are back and ready for the Endgame. Fans can relive the infamous "I am Iron Man" scene with this figure as it includes unmasked and nano gauntlet accessories. The suit packs on the shine and is fully detailed and articulated.he will also get a miniature Pepper Potts and Mark 85 weapons systems. This figure pleased Iron Man fans the first time around so make sure you don't miss it this time around.

Iron Man is one of the biggest players in Avenger: Endgame and you can have a collection without him. Good Smile Compnay did right by this figure and with unmasked and gauntlet attachments one of the most iconic cinematic scenes can be recreated. The Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 85 Nendoroid Deluxe from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $80. Pre-orders are live and fans can find him located here. Pre-orders will stay open until September 2, 2020, and it is set to release in January 2021. Don't miss out on other Avengers re-release figures like Thor and Captain America so they whole team can be reunited once again.

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a rerelease of the DX Nendoroid of Iron Man Mark 85! The Nendoroid features full articulation and metallic paintwork, making for an impressively detailed recreation. The partition lines of the figure match with Iron Man's suit, ensuring he looks great no matter how you pose him. Both masked and unmasked head parts are included allowing you to display him either way. Using the included Repulsor effect parts, you can easily recreate action scenes from the film."

"The DX version includes the Nano Light Refocuser as well as a miniature-sized figure of Rescue, allowing you to recreate a wide variety of battle scenes. An interchangeable arm part equipped with the Infinity Stones is included in order to recreate the scene from the end of the film. A special stand base based on the final battle from the film is also included, and can be displayed side-by-side with the base included with Nendoroid Captain America: Endgame Edition DX Ver. (sold separately). Be sure to add him to your collection!"