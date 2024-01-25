Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: iron man, marvel, medicom

Iron Man Suits Up for Stealth with New Marvel Comics MAFEX Figure

Tony Stark is back and suiting up in a new stealth suit of armor as Medicom reveals their latest Iron Man MAFEX action figure

Article Summary Marvel's Iron Man goes covert with Medicom's new MAFEX stealth suit figure.

Relive Tony Stark's classic stealth adventures with the 6.3-inch high collectible.

The figure boasts four interchangeable heads and dynamic repulsor effects.

Pre-order the blue stealth armor Iron Man for a December 2024 release.

Tony Stark has an impressive assortment of suits of armor that fit most scenarios out there in the Marvel Universe. One of those suits was introduced in Invincible Iron Man"#152 as Iron Man suits up in a distinctive blue stealth suit. Released back in 1981, this suit has been one of the more popular sets of armor that Iron Man has worn as it changes up his classic gold and red design. The blue stealth suit featured in this storyline is designed with a sleek and streamlined appearance, deviating from Iron Man's traditional red and gold armor. The Model 7 Stealth Suit is used for more tactical applications, allowing for a more covert and stealth mission.

Medicom is now deploying this suit into action with a brand new Marvel Comics MAFEX release. Coming in at 6.3 inches tall, the figure takes flight right off of pages of Marvel Comics and will come with an assortment of swappable parts and accessories. Model 7 Iron Man will come with four different head sculpts, allowing for different expressions as well as seeing his eyes under the armor. The metallic blue is nicely detailed throughout the entire figure, and a variety of repulsor effects are also included. Go covert with Iron Man today for $99.99 with a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Comics MAFEX Iron Man (Stealth Version)

"Based on his appearance in the classic Marvel comics, Iron Man has returned to the MAFEX line! Suited up in his stealth armor for secret missions, this figure features mutliple repulsor effect pieces as well as alternate head pieces for dynamic posing. Don't miss out and add this action figure to your Marvel collection!"

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the original Marvel comics

Part of the MAFEX figure line

Comic book version

Box Contents

Iron Man figure

4 Alternate head pieces Neutral face Neutral face with eyes showing Happy face Happy face with eyes showing

4 Repulsor effect pieces

Stand

