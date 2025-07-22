Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: iron man, Marvel Comics

Iron Man Suits Up with New Hot Toys Armor Up Mark III Figure

Iron Man is back with a new 1/6th Scale Mark III figure as Hot Toys debuts their new Armor Suit Up Version figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark III Armor Suit Up Version inspired by the original film.

Features opening armor plates and detailed mechanical interiors, recreating the iconic suit-up process.

Includes a Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs for realistic expression.

Light-up LED Arc Reactor, eyes, and palms, plus multiple accessories and attachments enhance display.

Hot Toys has dropped yet another suit for your growing Hall of Armor collection as they debut their new 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark III (Suit Up Version) figure. Based on the first Iron Man film, Tony Stark is ready to test his new suit of armor, and Hot Toys has faithfully captured the transformation. The Mark III armor is fully loaded with armor panels on the chest, limbs, and back, open to reveal intricate mechanical interiors. On top of that, the figure also includes a Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt that will not feature rolling eyeballs, which will add some realistic expression to your workshop.

Just like other Armored Avenger 1/6 scale figures, this one will light up as well with white and blue LED being featured in the Arc Reactor, eyes, palms, and a themed base. Most parts get two types of display features, allowing Marvel fans to capture the Armor Up process of Iron Man and in glorious detail. Besides the Arc Reactor themed base, the other accessories included are swappable hands and a variety of attachments for his forearm. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but should arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a Q4 2026 release date.

Iron Man Mark III (Armor Suit Up Version)

"Hot Toys is delighted to announce the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark III (Armor Suit Up Version) Collectible Figure, capturing the iconic moment from Iron Man when Tony Stark first tests his sleek and powerful armor. This edition elevates the classic suit-up scene with meticulously designed opening armor plates and new inner mechanical details, delivering the ultimate collector's experience."

"This figure marks a milestone for Hot Toys, it's the first to feature a Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, bringing an authentic, dynamic expression to your Iron Man display. Armor components on the chest, back air flaps, shoulders, upper arms, abdomen, lower back, thighs, shins, and calves can be opened to simulate the dynamic suiting-up process. Inside, electroplated inner mechanical structures are revealed, making this figure as much a piece of engineering art as it is a collectible."

