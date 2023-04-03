Iron Studios Returns to 2039 with New Batman Beyond 1/10 Statue Iron Studios is back with an incredible and new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including Terry McGinnis flying in as Batman Beyond

There are plenty of alternate versions of superheroes out there, but not all of them have become popular. However, there are a few heroes that stand out, and their popularity transcends time and space. One of which is the futuristic version of Batman that was popularized in 1999 with the hit animated WB show Batman Beyond. Terry McGinnis takes up the mantle of the Dark Knight with a new suit, a new era, and with an older Batman helping him behind the scenes. Iron Studios is bringing this famous future hero to life with a brand new 1/10 art scale statue.

Batman Beyond was fantastic, and to this day, he still has his own comic with DC Comics. Terry dons a new tech-filled bat-suit with plenty of features like wings, jet boosters on his feet, and a skin-tight design. Iron Studios faithfully brought this suit to life with an excellent dynamic future Gotham display base. The statue comes in at 11.5" tall and will be a highlight piece for any DC Comics or Batman Beyond fan. Terry comes in at $190, is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Return to the Future with Iron Studios and Batman

"Over a base formed by imposing buildings with sinuous angles, emulating the dystopic futuristic megalopolis Neo-Gotham, its dark knight protector floats propelled by the flames from his boosters on his feet, nimbly directing his flight with his gliding bat wings spread beneath his arms. Using a high technology costume that, besides allowing him to fly, also gives him superhuman strength, agility, and endurance, adding to his guidance and training with his predecessor and mentor."

"The new Dark Knight wages his own crusade against evil, facing his own archenemies rogues gallery. Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Batman Beyond – DC Comics Series #8 – Art Scale 1/10", with the futuristic version of the hero created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett in the iconic animated series created by The WB Television Network in 1999."