Iron Studios Reveals New Avatar: Fire & Ash 1/10 Varang Statue

Get ready to burn the world down as Iron Studios unveils their new Avatar: Fire and Ash 1/10 Art Scale statue of Varang

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a detailed 1/10 scale statue of Varang, leader of the Ash People in Avatar: Fire & Ash.

The new Avatar 3 statue stands 14.7" tall, capturing Varang's volcanic-inspired Ash People design and markings.

Pre-orders for the Varang collectible are now open at $299.99 with release planned for October 2026.

Avatar: Fire & Ash explores new Na'vi tribes and continues Jake Sully and Neytiri's saga after Way of Water.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third major film in James Cameron's Avatar franchise, which arrives in theaters this weekend. The film will continue to follow the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family as they struggle with the death of their son, Neytiri's son, at the end of The Way of Water. The world of Pandora continues to expand as viewers get to see even more tribes of Na'vi, including the hostile Ash People (also known as the Mangkwan clan). This Na'vi tribe has been shaped by tragedy and volcanic devastation, and now embraces the fire and war. The leader of the Ash People is Varang, and she is now getting her very own Avatar: Fire and Ash 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios.

Coming in at 14.7" tall, Iron Studios brings Varang to life in great detail, showing off her volcanic-inspired tribe outfit. Unlike the bright blue coloring of Jake Sully and Neytiri, Varang has a darker, more ashy coloring, which complements their unique outfits, body paint, and markings. Prepare for the next adventure into James Cameron's Avatar franchise once more with this gorgeous 1/10-scale statue, priced at $299.99. Pre-orders are now live on the Iron Online Store, with a release date scheduled for October 2026.

Varang – Avatar 3: Fire and Ash – Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

