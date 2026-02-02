Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, iron studios

Iron Studios Reveals New Avatar: The Last Airbender 1/10 Toph Statue

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Toph Beifong was introduced to Nickelodeon fans with Avatar: The Last Airbender, in Book Two: Earth. She was born blind into a wealthy and overprotective family, but constantly defies expectations by secretly becoming an elite earthbending champion. Her blindness is not a weakness but a strength, as she uses seismic sense to "see" by feeling vibrations through the ground. Toph was so skilled and powerful that she invented a brand new bending technique in The Last Airbender, combining Metalbending. Iron Studios is now putting Toph front and center with a brand-new 1/10 art-scale statue from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Coming in at 7.8" tall, this elite Earthbender comes to life with impressive detail, capturing her iconic look from the hit animated series. A lot of detail is featured here, along with some fun elements of her character, like her championship belt, and the details of her feeling the rock beneath her. Toph will join her friends at Iron Studios with the other 1/10 Avatar statues, including Aang, Sokka, and Katara. Pre-orders for the Avatar: The Last Airbender Art Scale 1/10 statue are already live on the Iron Online Store. She is priced at $189.99 and is set to be released in October 2026.

Toph (Avatar: The Last Airbender) – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

