Iron Studios Unveils New Star Wars Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker

Iron Studios is back as they revealed a brand new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues including Star Wars: The Clone War Anakin

This collectible features Anakin in a dynamic battle stance, surrounded by Battle Droid debris.

The statue includes a swappable lightsaber blade for customizable display options and motion capture.

Pre-orders are live for $199.99, with an anticipated release in Q4 2025 for Star Wars fans.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker's story is expanded far beyond what fans saw in the prequel films. Voiced by Matt Lanter, Anakin enters the war as an impulsive Jedi Knight, who is now given his own Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka Tano. Her arrival adds depth to his character, showcasing his emotions and love for his friends, which would lead to his downfall. By giving Anakin more time to develop, The Clone Wars series would give fans the full picture of who he was and his rise as Darth Vader.

Iron Studios is now adding Anakin Skywalker to their 1/10 Art Scale Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection. This release is a companion to the previous Obi-Wan Kenobi statue, which will have fans putting Master and Apprentice side-by-side again. Standing 7.5" tall, this Jedi is posed in on elf his more unique battle stances as Battle Droid parts lie at his feet. He will come with a swappable lightsaber blade, allowing for more motion to capture in this design. The Anakin Skywalker Star Wars: Clone Wars 1/10 Statue is priced at $199.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q4 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker 1/10 Art Scale

"Iron Studios proudly presents the Anakin Skywalker 1/10 Art Scale statue, inspired by the legendary Jedi Knight during the events of the acclaimed animated series. Capturing Anakin's commanding presence and determined spirit amid galactic conflict, this piece reveals authentic details of his armor and expression, reflecting the delicate balance between light and darkness that defines his journey. At 1/10 scale, the statue is made of high-quality resin, precisely sculpted and hand-painted to ensure fidelity to the animated visual style. The themed base evokes the battlefields of the Clone Wars. A must-have for Star Wars fans and admirers of Anakin's complex path, this piece celebrates one of the saga's most iconic characters."

