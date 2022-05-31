Mortal Kombat III Sonya Blade 1/10 Statue Arrives at Iron Studios

A new fight has entered the tournament as Iron Studios brings Sonya Blade to life! The fighter from the hit fighting game Mortal Kombat comes to life with an impressive new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Iron Studios has not has the Mortal Kombat line of long, but they have given us plenty of fire with Shay Kahn, Goro, Raiden, and of course, Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Sonya is up next as she is blowing a kiss to her next victory with this gorgeous hand-painted statue. Standing at 8.2 inches tall, her design features a blend of original concept design and Mortal Kombat III. The dynamic base really adds to her display, showing off a graveyard fighting area loaded with skulls. Mortal Kombat fans will want to add Sonya Blade to their gaming collection, and Mortal Kombat fans can find pre-orders for her right here. She will be priced at $170 and set to release between April – June 2023 and be sure to add another fighter to enhance her displayability.

"In one of her most classic poses, the stern and relentless fighter directs and blows a kiss that will bring the fatality to whoever challenges her. With old tombs and skulls abandoned at her feet, the pedestal of an old cemetery terrain as seen in one of the game's stages complement the athletic warrior with golden hair, wearing her classic green and white sportswear with details in black. With her look inspired by her original concept and Mortal Kombat III, Iron Studios present the statue \"Sonya Blade – Mortal Kombat – Art Scale 1/10\", with the general of the defending forces of Earthrealm, the name of the world humans call Earth in the Mortal Kombat franchise."

"With other statues like Shao Kahn Deluxe, Goro, Raiden, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion Art Scale 1/10, Sonya Blade adds to the Mortal Kombat collection as the first introduced female character, both in the franchise game series and in the collection of statues by Iron Studios. Revealed on the Inside Iron Studios Day on YouTube, already available for Pre-Order, check out more "Toasty!" news from Mortal Kombat soon by Iron Studios."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 5.1 in (W) x 5.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023