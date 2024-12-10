Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, Hogwarts, lego

It is Time for a Flying Lesson with LEGO's New Hogwarts Castle Set

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including a new Hogwarts Castle set

LEGO continues to bring the magic alive as they have unveiled yet another Hogwarts Castle set with the First Flying Lesson. The first flying lesson was featured in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and helped introduce viewers and students to the magical skill of broomstick flying. Held on the Hogwarts grounds, the lesson is conducted by Madam Hooch, who teaches first-year students about the basics of handling a broom. Harry Potter's skills shine here as he retrieves Neville Longbottom's Remembrall from Draco Malfoy. This act helps him get a spot on the Gryffindor Quidditch team but also solidifies his rivalry with Draco for years to come. Wizards and witches can now build this sequence with LEGO, which comes in at 651 pieces, measuring 10.5" tall and 12.5" long.

This set features quite a bit, actually, with part of the Hogwarts Castle, the Quidditch equipment room, the Transfiguration classroom, along with Professor McGonagall's office. As for the LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, the set features Harry, Neville Longbottom, Madam Hooch, Draco Malfoy, Professor McGonagall, and Oliver Wood. Connect this set with other Hogwarts Castle sets to build the most detailed brick-built Hogwarts Castle scene ever, with this set coming in at $79.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but it is set for a January 1, 2025 release date.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle: Flying Lessons

"Recreate Quidditch™ and Transfiguration classes from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone™ with this LEGO® brick-built Hogwarts™ Castle: Flying Lessons adventure set (76447) for kids. A wizard gift for boys, girls and any Harry Potter™ fans, this classroom playset features a section of Hogwarts Castle, including the Quidditch equipment room, Transfiguration classroom, Professor McGonagall's office and the trophy room with 2 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits on display."

"The building folds out , the Quidditch room and Transfiguration classroom pull out for easy play, and there are fun broom-flying functions and a Transfiguration function to inspire creative play. This magical toy play-and-display set includes 6 popular Harry Potter characters to role-play iconic scenes and make up fantasy adventure stories. Explore this special LEGO Harry Potter collection for other modular sets (sold separately) that connect to create the most detailed brick-built Hogwarts Castle scene ever."

