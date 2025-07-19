Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: fantastic four, hot toys, Marvel Studios

It's Clobberin' Time with Hot Toys New 1/6 Fantastic Four The Thing

Get ready for a new set of collectibles from Hot Toys as they debut a new set of marvelous MCU-inspired Fantastic Four figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a detailed 1/6 scale figure of The Thing from Fantastic Four: First Steps series.

Figure features rock-textured sculpt, classic fabric suit, removable shirt, and two bearded portraits.

The Thing’s collectible includes multiple hands, articulation, special display base, and blue/white 60s outfit.

Pre-orders for Fantastic Four figures launch soon on Sideshow Collectibles; fans should stay tuned for updates.

Hot Toys delivers some sheer Clobberin' strength of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, as part of their new The Fantastic Four: First Steps 1/6 scale figures. This mighty 1/6 scale figure boasts a detailed, rock-textured sculpt, with a fabric outfit and a removable shirt. Standing taller and broader than his teammates, The Thing comes with articulated limbs, alternate hands, and a secondary bearded portrait. His new Fantastic Four: First Steps 60s-inspired suit is nicely captured, and he even gets a timed display base.

Hot Toys did a remarkable job bringing The Thing to life, from his textured body, bearded head, and that sleek blue and white suit. Pre-orders are not live yet, but they should debut soon on Sideshow Collectibles along with the other The Fantastic Four: First Steps figures. For more Hot Toys fun, be sure to check out the Bleeding Cool x Sideshow Collectibles Summer Giveaway to win a 1/6 Scale Deluxe Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow. Be sure to join right here through our Exclusive Link to truly set sail this summer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 1/6 The Thing Collectible Figure

"Welcome to the family. Marvel Studios is set to introduce its First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a stylish, 1960s-inspired reboot that blends retro-futurism with thrilling superhero adventure. As they face cosmic threats like Galactus and the Silver Surfer, the team balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond."

"Among the them, Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, is brought to life by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, whose portrayal emphasizes not only the hero's immense strength but also his deeply human side. Ben's transformation into the rocky-skinned powerhouse, while maintaining his loyalty, heart, and sense of humor, keeps him as Marvel's favorite "ever-lovin', blue-eyed" hero."

