It's Morphin Time as Street Fighter Ken Joins the Power Rangers

The Street Fighter 35th Anniversary continues as Hasbro unites this iconic fighting franchise with the world of Power Rangers. A couple of years ago, entertainment company Bat in the Sun dropped the incredible Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Street Fighter Showdown web series. This online mini-series showed off some of your favorite fighters entering the Morphin' Grid and getting some new and powerful Power Rangers upgrades. The fighters have since been added to more canon means with the hit fighting game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. These fighters are now coming to life with Hasbro's popular Lighting Collection as Ryu, Cammy, and Chun-Li have already arrived to help take down Lord Zedd. Now, a new fighter joins the battle as Ken is here as the sensational Soaring Falcon Ranger. Ken gets a new fully sculpted Ranger design with some sweet Street Fighter fighting effects to make him stand out. These figures are pretty slick and are perfect for any Ranger/Fighter fans, and they are all priced at $33.99 with pre-orders already live right here.

Street Fighter and Power Rangers Collide Once Again

"GET READY FOR ACTION… IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. Inspired by Capcom's iconic Street Fighter franchise, when Ken gets a Power Coin, his awesome fighting style gets a boost from the grid."

"This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS X STREET FIGHTER COLLAB action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by Capcom's iconic Street Fighter franchise and its Power Rangers mashup, with over 20 points of articulation for high poseability. Plus, swappable hands for more ways to play or display. Featuring an iconic mashup design, this Ken figure includes a stand for action poses, 3 blast effects accessories, and 1 pair of additional hands. Look for other LIGHTNING COLLECTION figures and roleplay items and stay tuned for more."