Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers

It's Morphin Time with Hasbro's Remastered Power Rangers Black Ranger

Zack Taylor is back as the Black Ranger as Hasbro debuts their latest Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Lighting Collection figure

The 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is being celebrated this year by Hasbro. One of their latest releases for the landmark event is the new Remastered Lightning Collection Ranger figures. This deluxe set gives new and old collectors some brand-new Mighty Morphin releases with new articulation, accessories, and head sculpts. A new Ranger has appeared as Zack Taylor, aka the Black Ranger, is ready for action. Zack is packed with some impressive detail; he will come with masked and unmasked head sculpts, three pairs of hands, a Power Morpher, themed weapons like his signature Battle Axe and blaster, and morphing effects. These Remastered Power Rangers are priced at $33.99, the Black Ranger is set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Zack Taylor Returns as the Power Rangers Black Ranger

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! Celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers with the 6-inch Lightning Collection Remastered Mighty Morphin Black Ranger and accessories styled like the original Rangers! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro!"

Includes: figure, 7 accessories, alternate head, and 2 sets of alternate hands.

6-INCH ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic story arc from MMPR

REMASTERED LIGHTNING COLLECTION ACTION FIGURE: With an updated portrait and pinless joints for awesome poseability

CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF POWER RANGERS: Flashback to 1993 with the Mighty Morphin action figure of the Black Ranger, Zack Taylor

HASBRO ACTION FIGURES. WE'VE GOT EXPERIENCE: Since 1923, Hasbro has been making action figures, dolls, and collectible toys

PART OF THE LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!