Jabba the Hutt's Court Denizens Are Back with Star Wars Reissue

Hasbro has seemingly unlocked a few of their previous Star Wars exclusives as reissues including sets surrounding Jabba the Hutt

Features Ree-Yees, Tessek, Taym Dren-garen, and Velken Tezeri in detailed 3.75-inch scale figures.

Each figure comes with character-specific accessories and classic Kenner-inspired packaging.

Pre-orders are live at $79.99, with premium articulation perfect for Star Wars collectors and fans.

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens was an obscure 4-Pack that brought some of the iconic background characters from Jabba the Hutt's palace to life. Hasbro has been bringing back a nice assortment of reissues lately across all of their brands, and the Court Denizens 4-Pack is the latest. This set features Ree-Yees, Tessek ("Squidhead"), Taym Dren-garen, and Velken Tezeri, all in glorious 3.75" scale with detailed sculpting and multiple points of articulation.

All four figures come with their very own character-specific accessories, with blasters and some with soft goods elements. To make things better, each of these figures has its very own Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, capturing their depictions from Return of the Jedi on the artwork. As a once-limited release, collectors now have the opportunity to acquire this set once again as pre-orders are already live for $79.99. If you need more reissue fun, then be sure to snag up the reissue of the Star Wars TVC Jabba the Hutt, also offered on Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Court Denizens

JABBA'S COURT DENIZENS: Protected by Skiff Guards, Jabba the Hutt's palace bustled with court members, henchmen, and dregs of the galaxy who attempted to curry favor with the grotesque crime lord

CLASSIC FIGURES: These Jabba's Court Denizens 3.75-inch action figures are inspired by the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi film

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: The Jabba's Court Denizens Star Wars action figures are highly articulated with fully poseable heads, arms, and legs ideal for play or display

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: These The Vintage Collection action figures each come with at least one blaster accessory

