Jack Skellington Lights Up The Night With New Revoltech Release

Prepare for Halloween early as Jack Skellington is back once again from the hit animated Disney movie The Nightmare Before Christmas. This is not just a simple re-release either, as he will be getting a new Glow in the Dark deco. Standing at just shy of 8" tall, Jack will have 10 points of articulation and is loaded with detail. The Revoltech The Nightmare Before Christmas figure brings Jack Skellington right off the screen with an incredible sculpt and dynamic Halloween Town base. Jack will come with a nice set of interchangeable pieces with four head sculpts and three hand parts. Jack Skellington fans will not want to miss out on this glowing re-release as your collection will really shine at night with Jack on your shelves. The Nightmare Before Christmas Legacy of Revoltech LR-058 Jack Skellington (Glow-in-the-Dark Version) is priced at$79.99. He is set to arrive just in time for Halloween in October 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Based on the original The Nightmare Before Christmas film by Tim Burton, the king of Halloween Jack Skellington has appeared as a glow-in-the-dark figure! The white parts of the Jack's body, such as the face and hands, have been painted with phosphorescent paint to make them glow. This figure incorporates 10 articulated joints for a wide range of movement, sculpted with his characteristic elongated limbs, allowing you to recreate his elegant mannerisms and delicate poses seen in the movie. The pattern of his outfit has also been carefully recreated; even the hem of his jacket can be posed to flutter in the wind using the revolver joint on the waist."

"There are 4 different facial expressions: surprised, threatning, thinking, and a tricky face. He comes with 3 types of hands, both left and right hands that are convenient for expressing when he's surprised or holding something, and an opened left hand useful for expressing thoughts. Use them in combination with the facial expressions on the included decorative diorama-style stand for an otherworldly display. The included decorative stand reimagines the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas with its gorgeous colors and fantastic sculpt. A tree branch pin can be attached to the back of the Jack to allow installation on the display stand."

Product Features

7.3 inches (18.5cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on The Nightmare Before Christmas

Part of the Revoltech line

Glow-in-the-dark version

Box Contents

Jack Skellington figure

4 Faces Surprised Threatening Thinking Tricky

3 Alternate hands

Halloween Town gate base

Name plate