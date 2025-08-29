Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Debuts New Ultra Street Fighter II Cammy (Player 2) Figure

Expand you Ultra Street Fighter II collection with even more Player 2 figures including the arrival of Cammy (Player 2)

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils a new Ultra Street Fighter II Cammy (Player 2) 1/12 scale figure exclusive to Entertainment Earth

This collectible features Cammy in her vibrant Player 2 blue leotard and pink accessories from the classic game

Figure includes stunning articulation, swap-out hands, a kicking effect, and signature design details for fans

Preorder is open now for $32.99, with the release set for November 2025 and limited availability expected

Cammy White is one of the most iconic characters in the Street Fighter franchise, first appearing in Super Street Fighter II in 1993. A former brainwashed assassin for M. Bison's Shadaloo organization, Cammy broke free and became a key member of the British special forces unit, Delta Red. Known for her fast, aggressive combat style, Cammy excels in close-quarters attacks, acrobatic kicks, and grapples, making her a favorite for high-speed, rushdown playstyles. Jada Toys has slowly but effectively captured the world of Street Fighter with its impressive 1/12 action figure collection.

Jada has captured most of the legendary fighters like Cammy, but has now added new Player 2 variants to their lineup. Cammy is now getting her own Player 2 release, cashing in that signature green leotard for blue and red beret and gauntlets for pink. Everything about the figure returns with kicking effect, two swappable hands, extra hands, and an incredible sculpt with articulation. This Player 2 Street Fighter variant will be an Entertainment Earth exclusive for $32.99, with a November 2025 release date.

Ultra Street Fighter II – Cammy (Player 2) 1/12 Scale Figure

"Step into the ring with the Ultra Street Fighter II Cammy 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys. Meticulously crafted with premium detail and articulation, this collectible brings one of the franchise's most iconic fighters to life. Known for her lightning-fast strikes and unshakable spirit, Cammy is ready to dominate your display."

"This release celebrates Cammy's Player 2 variant, a fan-favorite alternate look pulled straight from Ultra Street Fighter II. In the game, color variants are more than just a visual tweak, they're a core part of the Street Fighter experience, giving players a way to showcase personality, stand out in battle, and make their fighter truly their own. Now, you can bring that same sense of individuality to your collection with this alternate version of Cammy."

