Jada Toys Reveals The Batman 1:18 Scale Die-Cast Batmobile

In preparation for The Batman, Jada Toys has announced that they will be releasing a 1:18 scale die-cats BAtmobile. Based on the new one that will be hitting the big screen, this muscle car version of the Caped Crusader's ride is loaded with incredible detail. The car is 100% die-cast with rubber tires and will also feature an opening hood, doors, interior detail, and even working lights throughout. Jada Toys has even included a 3" The Batman figure to really help bring the collectible to life and it to your collection. The Batman Die-cast 1:18 Batmobile will be priced at $60 and will be released exclusively through Jada Toys direct-to-consumer website Jada Next Level here. This beauty is set to release in March 2022, and be sure to check out the Batman hitting theaters on March 4, 2022.

"In celebration of the upcoming feature starring the Caped Crusader, collectors can expect intricate crafting with expert styling and extraordinary attention to detail from Jada Toys™ 1:18 Die-cast Batmobile, a replica that pays homage to the vehicle seen in the highly anticipated "The Batman" film. A leading manufacturer of premium collectibles, Jada Toys, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, will introduce the Batmobile, which takes its styling cues directly from the film and features angular lines, hints of muscle car styling, a detailed interior, and working lights, doors and hood."

"The Batman 1:18 Batmobile Die-cast Car and 3" die-cast figure is available for presale now, on Jada Next Level. Jada Toys direct-to-consumer platform is designed for the ultimate collector and fans. Next Level was created for those who understand that collectibles are a form of art, worthy of hunting, gathering and cherishing. Next Level provides a destination for collectors and fans to keep up to date with new releases of unique and limited-edition products, while also providing them access to exclusives and first-to-market products. Through their free subscription and newsletter, collectors can opt in to being among the first to be in on fandom news and releases."