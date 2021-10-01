These Among Us Mystery Capsules from YuMe Are a Real Treasure

Among Us has easily swept the nation as an entertaining, suspenseful, and entertaining video game for gamers. The game features such a simple concept with an assortment of spacemen doing mini tasks around their spacecraft. However, one of them is not who they seem as an Imposter is "Among Us" and it's up to the crewmates to find out who is this deadly fiend. With a massive trend like this is is hard for companies to keep up with the demand and popularity, especially when it comes to collectibles. Well, your search is over as the YuMe Company has partnered with Toikodo to give fans one of the best Among Us collectibles around that is even official merchandise signed off by the game's creators, InnerSloth.

The YuMe Among Us Mystery Capsules Impostor vs. Crewmate packs bring the game to life right before fans' eyes. It all starts with a simple mystery capsule that holds 1 of 10 different characters with 7 Cremates and 3 Imposters, all given a unique rarity. Each pack features a character, hat, sticker, location prop, side pet, and an after-life bone attachment. YuMe has sent us over 3 of these Among Us Mystery Capsules to unbox, and boy, we were surprised about how amazing these figures are. Once opening the box, fans get a heat sticker that shows if they have unlocked a Crewmate or Imposter which is a nice little feature that only adds to the mystery at hand.

Of our three Among Us capsules, we found the Plague Doctor, Cheese Man, and Slime Boy (not official names just nicknames based on included items). Each figure stands 4 inches tall and can pop open, holding some good and showcase the after-life bone, which is a very nice touch from the YuMe Company. Each accessory, side pet, and location prop are all well done, with each figure feeling like a solid and complete collectible that Among Us fans will appreciate. I would have loved to see what an Imposter figure would have looked like, and I'm even more curious about how intense that glow would be on the Chase Imposter.

InnerSloth really brought the world a truly entertaining game, and if you are looking for a must have collectible, then these Mystery Capsules are for you. From the arcade game styled box to the possible +130 combinations, this partnership between Toikodo and YuMe Company is something special as each pack brings the game from 2D to the 3D world. If you, a friend, or a loved one enjoy this game series, be sure to buy them one of these fun Mystery Capsules for a birthday, holiday, or just because. Among Us fans can buy a 2-Pack of these wonderful figures right here, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that Chase Imposter.