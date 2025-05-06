Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, rocky

Apollo Creed Enters the Ring with New Hiya Toys Rocky 1/12 Figure

Hiya Toys is tackling the world of Rocky as they unveil their latest selection 1/12 action figure and Apollo Creed is entering the ring

Article Summary Apollo Creed joins Hiya Toys’ 1/12 scale Rocky action figure series with a detailed 6-inch collectible.

Includes interchangeable hands, alternate head, star vests, and a boxing ring base with stool.

Features a fabric outfit and signature gear, capturing Apollo’s iconic look from the original Rocky film.

Available for pre-order at $89.99, with release set for Q1 2026—a must-have for Rocky fans and collectors.

Apollo Creed, portrayed with charismatic flair by Carl Weathers, arrived on the screen with the 1976 film Rocky. As the undisputed heavyweight champion, Creed stole the spotlight, even if he was going against our main hero, Rocky Balboa. Apollo's enthusiastic entrances and quick wit rivaled Rocky's more humble nature, making for the perfect story. While they started as one of the cinema's most iconic rivalries, they would soon become one of the most beloved friendships. The fury of Apollo Creed is now entering the ring once again as Hiya Toys debuts their first set of 1/12 Rocky figures.

Standing roughly 6" tall, this star-spangled boxer is ready for action with not only an impressive sculpt but plenty of accessories. Hiya has included a boxing ring base with a stool, his signature star-spangled vests, swappable head with top hat, a variety of interchangeable hands, and boxing gloves. Apollo will feature a fabric outfit, which only helps enhance the realistic nature of this figure. This new 1/6 scale Rocky figure is set to arrive in Q1 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $89.99.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale 6 Inch Rocky I Apollo

"Apollo Creed Joins the Fight! From Rocky (1976), the iconic heavyweight champion enters Hiya Toys' EXQUISITE SUPER Series as a highly detailed 1/12 scale action figure. Standing 16CM tall, this figure captures Apollo's powerful presence with a serious head sculpt, muscular build, and signature gear — from star-spangled boxing shorts to striped socks and high-top sneakers."

Includes:

6 interchangeable hands for dynamic poses

Alternate smirking head

Silver star vest

Boxing ring base + stool for full match scenes

Relive the intensity of the ring and Apollo's legendary rivalry with Rocky Balboa. A must-have for collectors and fans alike.

