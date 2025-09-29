Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Aladdin, iron studios

Jasmine Makes a Wish with Iron Studios New Aladdin Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including a new Disney's Princess as Jasmine joins the collection

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Disney Aladdin collectible featuring Princess Jasmine in a chibi-inspired style.

The 5.9" statue depicts Jasmine on the Magic Carpet, holding the Genie’s lamp in her classic blue outfit.

Pre-orders are open for $69.99, with the Jasmine Aladdin statue set to release in Q2 2026.

Iron Studios is known for high-detail figures, appealing to Disney and Aladdin collectors worldwide.

Princess Jasmine is introduced in Disney's Aladdin (1992) as the spirited, independent daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah. She is stuck under the palace rules, especially the law that forces her to pick a suitor, but instead longs for the freedom to see the world beyond her royal walls. That is what pulls her into the eyesight of Aladdin, the street rat who has the freedom of the streets underneath him. Iron Studios is now taking a trip to Agrabah with a brand new anime-inspired Disney statue featuring Jasmine.

Coming in at 5.9" tall, this adorable statue features this iconic Disney princess in her signature blue outfit as she sits upon the Magic Carpet with the Genie's lamp in her hands. The biggest change for this design is her face, which has a new, almost chibi style and will pair well with the animated Cinderella, Belle, or Snow White statues also coming soon from Iron Studios. Pre-orders for this Aladdin statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $69.99, and she is expected to release in Q2 2026.

Aladdin: Jasmine – Disney's Princess – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!