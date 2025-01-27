Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys
Jay Garrick Races In As The Flash with McFarlane's DC Super Powers
McFarlane Toys goes retro once again as they debut a brand new set of DC Super Powers figures reliving the 80s fun of collecting
Article Summary
- Jay Garrick, the original Flash, gets a retro figure from McFarlane Toys, reviving his Golden Age charm.
- Flash debuted in 1940, created by Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert, gaining speed from a chemistry mishap.
- Reintroduced in 1961, Jay Garrick stands as Earth-2's Flash, marking the start of the DC Multiverse.
- This 4.5" collectible, priced at $9.99, boasts retro packaging and 7 articulation points; release in March 2025.
McFarlane Toys is racing on in with a new DC Super Powers figure with Jay Garrick, the original Flash! Jay Garrick debuted in Flash Comics #1 back in 1940, created by Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert. As a college student studying chemistry, Jay gained super speed after an experiment gone wrong. Donning a winged helmet inspired by the Roman god Mercury, Jay would become the very first Scarlet Speedster, using his powers to fight crime in Keystone City. He was a member of the Justice Society of America, but his legacy faded after the Golden Age of comics.
However, Jay was reintroduced in The Flash #123 (1961) in the "Flash of Two Worlds" story, which would establish the DC Multiverse, unveiling Jay as the Flash of Earth-2. Jay is now getting a new DC Super Powers figure from McFarlane Toys, showing off his classic Golden Age, with signature lighting streak emblem, helmet, and winged boots. Standing 4.5" tall, Flash will have 7 points of articulation, retro packaging and is priced at $9.99. Pre-orders are already live and selling out just as fast as him, with a March 2025 release date.
The Flash: Jay Garrick (DC Super Powers)
"Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love! Jay Garrick was the original Flash – a speedster and founder of the Justice Society of America in the mid-20th century."
- Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.
- Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.
- THE Flash: JAY GARRICK is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.