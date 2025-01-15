Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: chainsaw man, Jazwares

Jazwares Wants You to Build Chainsaw Man with New BLDR QuikBrik Set

Some of your favorite anime characters are getting new life with Jazwares as they debut a new QuikBrik set for Chainsaw Man

Jazwares is allowing anime fans to get a little more hands-on experience with their favorite characters with QuikBrik. QuikBrik is a sturdy and posable model system that features bricks that are compatible with all major construction brands. However, unlike MegaBloks and LEGO, the world of anime is coming to brick, as Denji from Chainsaw Man is ready for some bloody action. Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is a hot anime that follows Denji, a man down on his luck who combines with his devil companion, Pochita. This makes him a Chainsaw Devil hybrid and allows Denji to transform into a chainsaw-wielding warrior.

This power takes this power to the Public Safety Devil Hunters to hunt devils and hopefully get a better life. Now, fans can build their very own Chainsaw Man with this 311-piece set that will feature a fully articulated 10-inch figure when fully constructed. The figure will have 14 points of articulation, along with opening jaws, unique chainsaw pieces, and some nicely detailed kicks. This is an officially licensed Chainsaw Man product and is already up for purchase right now for $19.99.

Chainsaw Man Buildable Action Figure Construction Set

"Build your heart out with the BLDR Chainsaw Man Buildable Action Figure Construction Set 0040. This 311 piece set is based on the popular anime series and stands 10-inches tall when fully assembled. It features 14 points of articulation and can be posed to recreate your favorite battle scenes. It also includes special features like opening jaws and unique chainsaw pieces in addition to printed elements and authentic details from the anime. Equipped with our QuikBrik piece, builders can construct an exceptionally sturdy and posable base model quickly and easily."

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Build your heart out with the BLDR Chainsaw Man Buildable Action Figure Construction Set 0040

ICONIC CHARACTER: 311 piece set is based on the popular anime Chainsaw Man

FULLY ARTICULATED: 10-inch buildable action figure features 14 points of articulation when assembled

