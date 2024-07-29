Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Jedi Order Tracker Bazil Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Acolyte TBS

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro's Black Series introduces Jedi Order Tracker Bazil from The Acolyte, bringing the High Republic era to life.

Bazil, a distinctive Tynnan tracker with a hypersensitive nose, comes with a moveable glasses feature for detailed play.

The detailed 6-inch figure includes a Pip Droid accessory and authentic packaging design, perfect for collectors.

Pre-order now for $24.99 with a Spring 2025 release, adding Bazil to your Star Wars: The Acolyte Black Series collection.

The Acolyte has come and gone, leaving behind an excellent story and Star Wars fan's first glimpse into the live-action The High Republic era. The story was nicely crafted as The Stranger searches for a new Padawan to train in the ways of the Dark Side. This story was filled with dark secrets, incredible fight sequences, and some brand-new characters. One of which was the Jedi Order Tracker Bazil, who is a Tynnan tracker that can find anything. This little guy appeared in quite a few episodes of The Acolyte, and now he is coming to Hasbro's The Black Series.

It is always nice to see new creatures and aliens come to life, and Bazil is surely an interesting character. Bazil will come with a PIPP Droid and will have moveable glasses on his helmet to allow him to focus on tracking. If you loved The Acolyte, then this is a figure you will want for your collection and will join Master Sol, Jecki, Yord, Mae, and Osha in The Black Series line. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99 with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Acolyte TBS Bazil (Jedi Order Tracker)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2025). A Tynnan tracker and ally of the Jedi Order, Bazil has a hypersensitive nose that can detect his quarry at a distance, and he is tenacious in his hunt. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"The first release of this character in THE BLACK SERIES, this 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like Bazil (Jedi Order Tracker) from the STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE live-action series. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Comes with Pip Droid accessory."

