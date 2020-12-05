Jem and the Holograms Rivals, The Misfits Arrive WIth Integrity Toys

Jem and the Holograms rival band, The Misfits, is back once again, and they are ready to rock out on stage. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Jem and the Holograms, Integrity Toys and Hasbro have teamed up to give up fans a special figure 2-pack featuring members of this rival band. Back again and reliving their iconic music video "I Am A Giant," Roxy and Pizzazz return and are ready to turn up the volume of your collection. Both dolls will be fully articulated, stand roughly 12.5 inches tall, and include a wide variety of accessories. From throwbacks to Jem and the Holograms to updated accessories like guitars and clothing, fans will not want to miss out on this amazing The Misfits gift set. Integrity Toys captures that Hasbro 80s design quite nicely with Roxy and Pizzazz that will easily throw fans back in time to a classic Jem and the Holograms episode.

This Jem and the Holograms gift set are packed with amazing detail, color, and accessories to please fans old and new. Both Roxy and Pizzazz are great characters from the 80s show and will really rock out once you get them on display in your very own collection. The I Am A Giant Phyllis "Pizzazz" Gabor and Roxanne "Roxy" Pellegrini Jem and the Holograms Set is priced at $290. These two ladies will also be extremely limited with only 600 pieces being made, so if you're a Jem or Misfits fan, then this will be the collectible that you will not want to miss. The Misfits are set to take the stage between February – April 2021, and fans can find that pre-orders are already live on and can be found located here.

"Integrity Toys, in collaboration with Hasbro, is thrilled to bring you the next truly outrageous entry in the JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS 35th anniversary collection! Their music is better, or so they said…. Introducing Phyllis "Pizzazz" Gabor™ and Roxanne "Roxy" Pellegrini™ in the first of two gift sets designed to celebrate JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS' rival band, THE MISFITS! Inspired by some of the most famous songs heard in the hit TV series from the 1980s, this first set in the series is inspired by looks seen in the "I AM A GIANT" music video!"

The I Am A Giant Phyllis "Pizzazz" Gabor and Roxanne "Roxy" Pellegrini Gift Set features:

Two 12.5" fully articulated fashion dolls with fully rooted hair and hand-applied eyelashes;

Smashin' look for Pizzazz composed of an 80's inspired violet 3/4 sleeve oversized shirt, worn over a cropped tank top and Pizzazz' iconic "flame" pattern printed faux-suede fitted pants

Knee-high, cherry velvet high-heeled boots

Two-oversized, chunky bracelets

Original design necklace

Diamond-shaped dangle earrings

Newly edited signature guitar (inspired by the transparent glitter effect seen on the "Second Year" Pizzazz doll from the original 1980's toy line by Hasbro)

Pretend power cable and guitar strap accessories

Smashin' look for Roxy composed of a bespoke geometric pattern oversized shirt, worn over a fitted, long-sleeved glitter tee and black faux-glazed "leather" pants

Bright red high-heeled shoes

Custom designed earrings

Chain and charm bracelet

Newly edited signature guitar (inspired by the transparent glitter effect seen on the "Second Year" Roxy doll from the original 1980's toy line by Hasbro)

Pretend power cable and guitar strap accessories

Pair of regular hands for each doll

Alternate pair of "gloved" hands for Roxy

Alternate pair of grip hands for each doll

Two individual commemorative neon pink acrylic doll stands

Certificate of authenticity.

Final fabrics, colors and textures may vary slightly. For adult collectors ages 15 and up only.