Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Frazetta Girls, john carter of mars

John Carter of Mars Joins Frazetta Girls Retro ICON Collectibles Line

New 5.5” retro inspired action figure from the Frazetta Universe are on the way as Wave 1 Retro ICON Collectibles are here

Article Summary John Carter of Mars gets a 5.5” retro action figure from Frazetta Girls ICON Collectibles Wave 1 lineup.

The figure is inspired by classic 80s toys and brings Frank Frazetta’s iconic fantasy art to life in plastic.

Includes removable armor, sword, pistol, and a collectible trading card, all packaged with Frazetta artwork.

Pre-orders available now for $38-$40, with John Carter of Mars figure set to ship in May 2026.

Frazetta Girls are continuing to expand their ICON Collectibles lineup with a new set of 5.5″ Retro figures. This series leans hard into old-school toy nostalgia while pulling directly from Frank Frazetta's legendary fantasy art. Inspired by classic 80s lines, such as Thundercats and Masters of the Universe, these heroes are designed to be bold, bulky, and shelf-friendly, rather than hyper-realistic. These big heroes need big muscles, and Frazetta Girls has delivered with a new first wave featuring Death Dealer, Conan the Barbarian, and John Carter of Mars. John Carter is one of the earliest heroes of science fantasy as he was created by Edgar Rice Burroughs back in 1912, and his legend continues to live on.

John Carter is a former American soldier who is mysteriously transported to Mars, also known as Barsoom. Thanks to the planet's lower gravity, Carter gains incredible strength and agility, saving the people of Mars from aliens, monsters, and much more. Frazetta Girls was sure to capture all of his heroics with this impressive retro-inspired 5.5-inch figure, which comes with a bulky sculpt, a sword with a sheath, and a pistol. He is packaged in his own card back featuring incredible Frank Frazetta artwork, along with a companion trading card. Frazetta Girls will also have an exclusive version of the figure, featuring a different head sculpt. Pre-orders are already live for $38 and $40, with John Carter of Mars set to arrive in May 2026.

ICON Collectibles – John Carter of Mars 5.5" Retro Action Figure

"Frank Frazetta's iconic John Carter of Mars® comes to life as a 5.5" Retro Action Figure in the Frazetta Universe™ Wave 1 from ICON Collectibles™. Crafted from premium plastic, this articulated figure features classic retro styling inspired by vintage action figures, while staying true to the power of Frazetta's original artwork. Carter of Mars® includes his signature weapons, removable armor, a removable illustrated cardback designed to slide out of the packaging for display, along with a separate collectible trading card."

Features

5.5" retro action figure

Premium plastic construction

8 points of articulation: head, arms, hands, waist, legs and feet

Removable body armor

Includes weapons accessories

Trading card included

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!