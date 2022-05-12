John Wick and Bruce Lee Receive SDCC 22' VHS Figures from Diamond

We recently saw that Diamond Select Toys would be releasing some exclusive SDCC 2022 Cobra Kai figures in VHS packaging. It looks like those Karate Kids are not the only ones getting the VHS treatment, as John Wick and Bruce Lee are also arriving. Just like the other figures, both PX Previews Exclusive releases will be released for SDCC 2022. They can be ordered through your Local Comic Book Store as well as some online retailers. It does look like these two are getting a little more accessories than the Cobra Kia figures, with Bruce Lee coming with swappable hands, fighting effect, display base, and even some weapons.

John Wick will be getting a display base, machine gun, and pistol, and showcases him in his black suit. Both figures will be limited to only 4,000 pieces and are placed inside some sweet VHS packaging. I really love the design of these VHS packaging and it will be a great way to get these figures if you missed them in the past. Just like the Cobra Kai figure, these are only priced at $25 each, which is a good price with everything else going up in price. Hit up your LCBS for the hook-up, and online pre-orders for John Wick are here and Bruce Lee here.

"SDCC 2022 JOHN WICK VHS ACTION FIGURE – Everyone loves the John Wick films, but we prefer them on VHS! This fully articulated 7″ figure of John Wick features him in his classic black suit from the first movie, and includes a pistol, machine gun, and a display base. With over 16 points of articulation, you'll have him tearing through a bathhouse full of goons in no time! Limited to 4000 pieces. In Shops: N/A Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $25.00"

"SDCC 2022 BRUCE LEE VHS ACTION FIGURE – From Diamond Select Toys. Everyone loves the Bruce Lee films, but we prefer them on VHS! This fully articulated 7″ figure of Bruce Lee features him shirtless, in black pants, and includes nunchucks, escrima sticks, a bo staff and a display base. With interchangeable hands and over 16 points of articulation, this figure of the legendary fighter can take on an army and come out kicking! Limited to 4000 pieces. SRP: $25.00."