John Wick: Chapter 4 Comes to Life with New Hot Toys 1/6 Figure

The latest mission of John Wick is coming to life in 1/6 format as Hot Toys debuts their latest set of action figures from the 4th installment

Key Points Hot Toys announces new 1/6 scale with their new John Wick: Chapter 4 action figure.

Figure features swappable hair, rolling eyeballs and a variety of weapon accessories.

Two versions of the figure will be offered - Standard and Special Edition with bonus rifle accessory.

Pre-orders for the highly detailed figure can be placed now for $270 with March 2025 release.

Get ready for some high-octane action as Hot Toys is bringing the world of John Wick: Chapter 4 to life. Diving deeper into the world of assassins, John is back for one of his craziest stories yet as he goes against the High Table. Hot Toys has faithfully brought John to life with their lattes 1/6 scale release that is packed with detail. Coming from the opening sequence of Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves suits up once again and features rolling eyeballs and swappable hair. Two versions have been released with a Standard and a Special Edition, with the SE version getting a rifle accessory. John Wick will come in a fabric outfit with removable pieces as well as plenty of weapons to get him out of Japan safely. This will include nunchucks, Bow and arrow, katana, shotgun, pistol, and High Table pistol for his final deadly duel. Clear some space for this impressive figure that will surely turn your collection into a blood warzone, and John Wick gets a $270 price tag. Pre-orders have already arrived for this 1/6 scale Chapter 4 release right here with a March 2025 release.

"I am going to need a gun." – John Wick

"John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Keanu Reeves has been a fan favorite for years, and his portrayal of the renowned John Wick has always captivated the audience's hearts and minds around the world. Based on the highly-acclaimed John Wick: Chapter 4, Sideshow and Hot Toys are presenting the long-awaited masterpiece – John Wick® Sixth Scale Collectible Figure. He is now here to check in!"

"The screen-accurate John Wick action figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable hair sculptures, a highly-detailed patterned fabric suit, a specialized body, an array of weapons including katana, nunchaku, bow and arrows, lots of guns, gold coins in stacks and a display base. A Special Edition available in selected markets will include a rifle as bonus item exclusively to enhance the firing power. This is the opportunity to own the remarkable sixth-scale figure. Don't let anything stop you!"

The John Wick (Special Edition) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as John Wick® in John Wick: Chapter 4

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function and two (2) styles of interchangeable hair sculptures (with magnetic function)

Movie-accurate facial expression with detail beard and skin texture

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of weapon holding hands Three (3) pieces of gun holding hands One (1) bowstring hooking right hand Three (3) pieces of open hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

One (1) high-collar white-colored dress shirt

One (1) black colored vest

One (1) black colored suit jacket

One (1) black colored necktie

One (1) pair of black colored pants

One (1) pair of black colored socks

One (1) pair of black colored shoes

Weapons:

One (1) katana

One (1) nunchaku

One (1) bow

Two (2) arrows

One (1) shotgun with removable magazine

One (1) pistol with removable magazine

One (1) wood grain patterned pistol

Accessories:

Three (3) stacks of gold coins

Three (3) pieces of gold coins

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:

One (1) rifle

