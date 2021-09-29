Prime 1 Studio Reveals Jurassic World Baby Blue Velociraptor Statue

Prime 1 Studio takes collectors back to the island as they reveal yet another incredible dinosaur statue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This time the deadly and adorable baby version of the iconic Velociraptor Blue arrives but in a new 1/2 Scale. Standing roughly 13.5″ tall, the adorable dino is loaded with realistic detail created to start from digital files from the film for a true spot of collectible. Jurassic World Baby Blue is placed on a Fallen Kingdom base, will be roughly 19″ from head-to-tail, and will be an incredible dino to have for your growing collection. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Baby Blue Velociraptor statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $499. She is set to be released back into the world between December 2022 – March 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other fantastic Jurassic Park and World statues coming soon from Prime 1 to really bring home these legendary films.

"Prime 1 Studio is happy to announce that the most famous Velociraptor in the history of cinema is back in a new scale! The newest addition to our Prime Collectible Figure Series: The 1/2 Scale Baby Blue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we see a journaled video of Blue the Velociraptor, as a baby, interacting with the trainer who will eventually become her trusted pack leader, Owen Grady. In the video, Blue showed unbelievably empathic traits towards Owen, which is probably what sets her apart from any other dinosaur in the park."

"Once produced at 1/1 scale by Prime 1 Studio, adorable Baby Blue is now at 1/2 scale and stands a little over 13 inches tall! She's in rapt attention (probably for Owen), and ready to pounce! Baby Blue was created with the help of the same digital files from the film, so passionate fans can expect impeccable accuracy. She's quite a standout with her distinctively unique blue pattern and large, adorable, yellow eyes. Blue stands on a simulated metallic grate base, emblazoned with Jurassic World's logo, so you will always remember where Baby Blue was created! You will undoubtedly want to collect as many Jurassic World dinosaurs as possible! Owen had the amazing opportunity to raise Baby Blue, so why don't you take this opportunity to grab her for yourself today!"

Specifications:

Statue Size approximately 13.4 inches tall [H:34cm W:48cm D:26cm]

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-themed base with logo