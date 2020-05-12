Joker is Ready for His Spotlight with Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway

Joker was a pleasant surprise when it hit theaters last year. An "origin" story or the iconic DC Comics villain is something fans have wanted for quite some time. This story might have been more than they bargained for as this we watched as society turned a carefree man into the clown prince of crime. Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway have teamed up to bring fans an amazing collectible. This 2 feet and 4 inch tall statue shows off Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal as Arthur Fleck. The statue is very realistic and shows off every small detail from the character from the head sculpt to the base. This version of Joker will come with some interchangeable pieces with interchangeable hands and heads. Each one portrays some iconic moments from the Joker film that capture them perfectly. The statue will feature fabric elements with the faithfully recreated suit. This is one collectible that fans have been dying for and this is one piece that you will not want to miss out on.

This is one of the first official collectibles to be released for this film since its release. Teams could have waited to see the public view on the film before taking it a step further but Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway are here to change that. There will be a deluxe version of the statue too that will come with key items from the Joker film. With items like his joke book, pistol, signboard, photos, and more. Each one of these items is highly detailed and enhances the statue by tenfold. If you pre-order early enough you will get a special clown mask with your Joker statue that was also seen in the film. The Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway collaboration Joker Statue is set for pre-order on May 14th. Some details for the deluxe statue have been released and will come in at $1,300. You will be able to find pre-order links here but it is not live just yet.

"The 2nd collaboration statue sent by a statue maker called "Prime 1 Studio" and "Blitzway" is a "Joker" called Arthur Fleck played by Joaquin Phoenix from the blockbuster movie "JOKER"!! A masterpiece created using the concept aimed at perfection drawn by Prime 1 Studio and the technology that has embraced the world-class artistry of Blitzway."

"The composition is reminiscent of the striking scenes of the movie, and it seems that even crazy emotions can be transmitted. Two types of replaceable hand parts are included on both the left and right sides, and even the slight differences in facial expressions are reminiscent of the scene. In addition, the accessory can be placed freely. There are key items that can be said to be the trigger that Arthur gradually turns into a joker. Don't miss the items that can be the definitive edition of your collection."

Product Specifications:

Two types of hand parts that can be replaced on both sides

9 kinds of accessories that can be freely arranged [pistol, magic stick, joke book, destroyed signboard, poster, photo and condition card, bag, mouse]

The cloth material is used for the costume that allows you to express yourself freely.

Dedicated base included

Propeller clown mask is included as an early reservation benefit (until orders received on July 16, 2020)