Judge Dredd Goes Black and White with New Hiya Toys Releases

Hiya Toys is not done just yet with their 1/18 scale line of 2000 A.D. action figures, as two new figures have been revealed. Similar to their San Diego Comic Con release, things go black and white with two new variant figures. Judge Dredd and Judge Mortis Black and White Variants have been unveiled, standing at the usual size of 4″ tall. Both figures will have about 16 points of articulation with each having the same accessories as their previous colored version, but with a new deco. Judge Dredd will come with swappable hands, a baton, and a pistol, while Judge Mortisjust comes with swappable hands. This lineup of black and white variants is seemingly paying tribute to 2000 A.D.'s early newspaper comic strip roots. Pre-orders for these are not live just yet, but I would imagine they will be priced at $19.99 and be PX Previews exclusives. Collectors can find current Hiya Toys listings right here and are sure to also receive them at your Local Comic Book Store as well.

"Not everything is black and white – but fighting future crime is! We and Rebellion proud to announce the latest EXQUISITE MINI 1/18 PVC action figures based on the world of Judge Dredd. Due for release Q4 2022, this 'black and white' variants of the Judge Dredd figures will come with 16 points of articulation. Created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra, Judge Dredd is one of the world's most famous comic book characters. He's been patrolling the mean streets of Mega-City for forty-five years and this dynamic and fully poseable figure perfectly captures his iconic look."

"Not everything is black and white – but fighting future crime is! We and Rebellion proud to announce the latest EXQUISITE MINI 1/18 PVC action figures based on the world of Judge Dredd. Due for release Q4 2022, this 'black and white' variants of the Judge Mortis figure will come with 16 points of articulation. Judge Mortis is a member of the Dark Judges, the alien superfiends from a dimension where all life has been declared a crime – a single encounter with his fetid touch is enough to turn his victims into desiccated corpses!"