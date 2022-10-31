Jurassic Park Raptors Walk the Earth Once Again with Iron Studios

Next year mark's the 30th anniversary of the hit and iconic film Jurassic Park. This iconic film changed cinema as we know it, and its visual effects still hold their own to this day. I am sure we will start to see plenty of fantastic 30th anniversary collectibles to arrive for Jurassic Park, and Iron Studios is celebrating by continuing their Jurassic Park Icons line. The Iron Studios Icons line brings legendary dinosaurs to life in glorious fashion in a bite-size format without holding back on the detail. We have seen plenty of dinos so far, and it looks like two more have been unleashed as Velociraptors from the original park and Jurassic World has arrived!

It is time to return to the original park as Velociraptor C arrives right from its deadly hunt in the Visitor's Center. On top of that, Velociraptor Blue is also coming to life, featuring her iconic blue design right. These little raptors come in at 3" tall, are packed with incredible tiny detail, and are loaded with textured skill. Both Jurassic Park and World dinos are priced at only $49.99 and are set for a Q3 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, along with all of the other JP Icons statues from Iron Studios.

Jurassic Park and World Velociraptors Are on the Hunt

"Icons is the newest Iron Studios line, composed of statues of the most famous dinosaurs from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. Captured as miniatures over stylized pedestals with the movie logo, thoroughly presenting the same realistic details in their anatomy and painting as seen in their larger-scale statues. A new collection that shall add even more collectors, bringing an affordable, cost-effective format, both in price and in physical space. Impressing with their richness in detail and standard of quality and excellence, which are trademarks of Iron Studios."