Disney's Pinocchio Getting New Pop Vinyls From Funko

It has been 80 years since the wooden boy has come to life in the magical animation masterpiece of Disney's Pinocchio. The film debuted back on February 7, 1940, and it was the second animated film that Disney released, with Snow White and the Seven Dwarves coming out three years prior in 1937. There is no better way to celebrate the history of Disney and Pinocchio than will some brand new amazing collectibles. Today's Funko Fair day of reveals is dedicated to Disney, and Pinocchio is getting a new wave of Pop vinyls. There will be seven Pops released in this wave, with one of them being a special Chase variant as well as one being a retailer exclusive. Disney fans will be able to celebrate 80 years of the adventures of Pinocchio with:

Pinocchio School Bound

Geppetto with Accordion

Figaro Kissing Cleo

The Blue Fairy

The Blue Fairy – Glitter Chase

Street Jiminy Cricket

Street Jiminy Cricket – Diamond Collection – BAM Exclusive

This entire wave is very well done, and it really shows off new and dynamic molds of the characters. Disney fans will now be able to add Geppetto, the Blue Fairy, and Figaro with Cleo to their own Pinocchio collection. The Blue Fairy Chase will be nicely sought after, and even though there is not much difference between the common and Chase, that glitter design will look amazing on the Chase. Disney's Pinocchio Pops from Funko are expected to release in March 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. The Chase will most likely be the usually 1:6 ratio, so good luck to collectors going after her. The BAM Exclusive Street Jiminy Cricket Diamond Collection Pop pre-orders are also live, and fans can find them located here. Stay tuned for more Funko Disney Reveals as they come to add some magic and fun to your growing collection.