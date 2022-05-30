Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue & Beta Statue Hits Iron Studios

Jurassic World: Dominion is setting up some big things for the world of Jurassic Park. New and Legacy characters will unite on the big-screen, giving us one last dinosaur adventure. Iron Studios is preparing for the arrival of the dinosaurs in a new way as they debut their new Velociraptor Blue and Beta Deluxe Jurassic World: Dominion Art Scale 1/10 statue. This beauty comes in at 7.8 inches tall and showcases the last remaining raptor in the pack from Jurassic World. Her blue-colored characteristics are captured beautifully here as she is placed on a tundra base. However, secrets arrive as well as Blue has bad a baby, no one knows how, but Beta will be the center of the Jurassic World: Dominion story. Blue and Beta are captured at this moment together with impressive detail, craftsmanship, and skill, making this a perfect statue for any Jurassic World collection. The Blue and Beta (Deluxe) Statue is priced at $249.99, set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"The only survivor from her pack, the female Velociraptor with blue-gray skin, marked with a characteristic blue strip that determined her name, finds a new company next to her offspring, a younger and smaller version of herself. Discovering a new world, and adapting to a new wild terrain with lower temperatures, the small baby predator watches her mother closely while she roars over a pedestal of dirt and trunks covered by snow. With the movie's logo on the front, sculpted in a stone mural that circles the pedestal, Iron Studios proudly present another release derivative from the Jurassic World trilogy's awaited climax, with the statue \"Blue and Beta Deluxe – Jurassic World: Dominion – Art Scale 1/10\", with the Velociraptor most beloved by fans and her small baby."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7.8 in (H) x 7.4 in (W) x 11 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.5 lbs

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023