Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue & Beta Statue Hits Iron Studios 

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Jurassic World: Dominion is setting up some big things for the world of Jurassic Park. New and Legacy characters will unite on the big-screen, giving us one last dinosaur adventure. Iron Studios is preparing for the arrival of the dinosaurs in a new way as they debut their new Velociraptor Blue and Beta Deluxe Jurassic World: Dominion Art Scale 1/10 statue. This beauty comes in at 7.8 inches tall and showcases the last remaining raptor in the pack from Jurassic World. Her blue-colored characteristics are captured beautifully here as she is placed on a tundra base. However, secrets arrive as well as Blue has bad a baby, no one knows how, but Beta will be the center of the Jurassic World: Dominion story. Blue and Beta are captured at this moment together with impressive detail, craftsmanship, and skill, making this a perfect statue for any Jurassic World collection. The Blue and Beta (Deluxe) Statue is priced at $249.99, set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. 

"The only survivor from her pack, the female Velociraptor with blue-gray skin, marked with a characteristic blue strip that determined her name, finds a new company next to her offspring, a younger and smaller version of herself. Discovering a new world, and adapting to a new wild terrain with lower temperatures, the small baby predator watches her mother closely while she roars over a pedestal of dirt and trunks covered by snow. With the movie's logo on the front, sculpted in a stone mural that circles the pedestal, Iron Studios proudly present another release derivative from the Jurassic World trilogy's awaited climax, with the statue \"Blue and Beta Deluxe – Jurassic World: Dominion – Art Scale 1/10\", with the Velociraptor most beloved by fans and her small baby."

Features:

  • Limited edition
  • Based on original references
  • Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)
  • Hand painted
  • Product dimensions: 7.8 in (H) x 7.4 in (W) x 11 in (D)
  • Product Weight: 2.5 lbs
  • Release schedule: First quarter of 2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.