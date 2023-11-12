Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, disney lorcana

Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 – Tactical Teamwork Starter Deck (First Look)

The magic of Disney Lorcana has arrived a little early as Ravensburger allows us to show off some of the upcoming Starter Decks early

Article Summary Early reveal of Disney Lorcana Tactical Teamwork Starter Deck with returning and new cards.

Deck highlights include characters from Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, and more.

Exclusive look at Pawpsicle card and a comprehensive deck list of new launches.

Rise of the Floodborn set hitting stores November 17, with general release on December 1.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn arrives this week, and we have an early look at one of the new Starter Decks. Tactical Teamwork has arrived, giving collectors and players a new pre-built 60-card starter deck as villains reign supreme with Gaston and The Queen. This deck is packed with tons of new cards, as well as the return of three older ones, which was nice to see. Disney fans will be able to add new cards from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast with some reimagined twists, Winnie the Pooh, and even Zootopia, which includes the Bleeding Cool exclusive reveal card, Pawpsicle (seen here). The Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Amber/ Sapphire Starter Deck will include:

"TACTICAL TEAMWORK – In this starter deck, strategic Sapphire glimmers like Gaston Intellectual Powerhouse and lady Hopps – Optimistic Officer help you plan ahead and clear the way for feams of determined Amber glimmers like The Queen – Commanding Presence and the Seven Dwarfs. Together, these inks create formidable partnerships!"

Behold the Power of The Queen!

Out of the two Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks, the Tactical Teamwork set is my personal favorite. Not only are two new The Queen cards included (one of which is Foil) but Snow White and all of the seven dwarfs are featured. Your Amber Deck will get a massive boost with each of these, and Ravensburger not only includes unique skills for each but combines the artwork of each dwarf to create something special. On top of that, Winnie the Pooh finally arrives in Ravensburger TCG with Owl, Christopher Robin, and Pooh. This Starter Deck is only the tip of the iceberg for Rise of the Flooborn, with plenty of other cards only found in booster packs that fans will be able to enhance and modify these decks. The entire Tactical Teamwork Deck List will include the following:

DECK LIST

2x Bashful – Hopeless Romantic

1x Christopher Robin – Adventurer

2x Doc – Leader of the Seven Dwarfs

2x Dopey – Always Playful

3x Gaston – Baritone Bully

1x Grand Duke – Advisor to the King

3x Grumpy – Bad-Tempered

2x Happy – Good-Natured

2x LeFou – Bumbler*

3x Sleepy – Nodding Off

3x Sneezy – Very Allergic

2x Snow White – Lost in the Forest

1x The Queen – Commanding Presence

3x The Queen – Regal Monarch

2x Painting the Roses Red

1x Belle – Inventive Engineer*

3x Cruella de Vil – Fashionable Cruiser

1 Gaston – Intellectual Powerhouse

1x Hiram Flavershan – Toymaker

2x Judy Hopps – Optimistic Officer

3x Owl – Logical Lecturer

2x Philoctetes – Trainer of Heroes*

3x The Nokk – Water Spirit

1x Winnie the Pooh – Having a Think

2x Four Dozen Eggs

2x Launch

2x Fang Crossbow

2x Gumbo Pot

3x Pawpsicle

*Part of a previous set

As expected, Ravensburger knocked another Chapter 2 Rise for the Floodborn Starter Deck out of the park. The Might and Magic set will accompany this release, which will feature Merlin and Princess Tiana with an Amethyst/Steel deck. These sets will both be a must for Disney fans, and hopefully, they will be easily accessible this time around at card shops and retail stores, unlike Chapter 1. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be hitting Local Card Shops on November 17, 2023, with Starter Decks, Booster Packs, and even sleeves, binders, and game mats. There will also be a wider General Release on December 1 for retail stores, which will feature Troves, Starter Decks, Booster Packs, and that gorgeous D100 Collector Set. We can not get enough of Disney Lorcana, and this deck is only a taste of what is offered in the 204-card release. Collectors can find more about the Rise of the Floodborn right here, and stay tuned for more coverage.

