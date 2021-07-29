Justice League Cyborg Finally Joins The Team With Hot Toys

Hot Toys is about to make a lot of collectors scream with joy as they fully reveal the long-awaited Cyborg 1/6 Scale Figure from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Collectors have demanded this figure since it was teased years ago but were seemingly dropped after the failure of the previous Justice League film. However, with the large amounts of success from Zack Snyder's Justice League, the League was reborn in figure form once again. Coming in at 12.6" tall, Victor Stone is loaded with an incredible Ray Fisher head sculpt, 30 points of articulation, and even LED integration.

Cyborg will feature an LED light up plasma canon, light up head, and will come with a rocket launch, thruster effect, and a shield. If fans located one of the special versions of this Zack Snyder's Justice League figure then they will also get his armored-up head sculpt. Prices are not known yet, but he is set to finally arrive between later 2022 – early 2023. Pre-orders are not live just yet for Zack Snyder's Justice League Cyborg 1/6th Scale from Hot Toys, but they will be found here soon.

"I am not broken. And I'm not alone." – Cyborg. Although he always exhibited a genius level intellect, young Victor Stone didn't want a life dedicated to science and research like his parents. Instead, Victor dreamed of being a football player, and devoted all of his time to becoming a star athlete while he was still in high school. But a tragic twist of fate that should have left him dead instead found him becoming part man and part machine – a Cyborg. The wait is finally over! Today, Hot Toys is excited to present one of your most wanted 1/6th scale collectible figures – Cyborg from Zack Snyder's Justice League collection series. It's an impressive figure that truly reflects the details of a hero who had received enhanced cybernetic upgrades.

Expertly crafted based on Ray Fisher as Cyborg's screen appearance with amazing likeness, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with LED light up function; a newly designed body displaying mechanical details; skillfully painted in shades of metallic colors; an extra pair of arms with points of articulations to achieve various poses; highly-detailed weapons and accessories including a pair of LED light-up plasma cannons, rocket launcher, and shield; thruster effect accessories attachable to different parts of body, and a specially designed figure stand.

A Special Edition available in selected markets will include an additional masked head sculpt with LED light-up function to recreate special scenes that only appears in the director's cut. Unite the team once again with this Cyborg figure! It's a great chance to add him to your collection now!

The 1/6th scale Cyborg Collectible Figure's special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ray Fisher as Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League

One (1) newly developed Cyborg head sculpt with LED light-up function on forehead and left eye (battery operated)

Movie-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Approximately 32 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation

Multiple shades of metallic black, mixed with silver-colored painting on the mechanical body design

6 LED light-up points located on forehead, eyes, forearms, chest and back (battery operated)

One (1) pair of extra arms with multiple points of articulation, attachable to figure's back

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable mechanical hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pair of fists for extra arms One (1) pair of gesture hands for extra arms

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Weapons:

One (1) pair of LED light-up plasma cannons (battery operated) (interchangeable with arms)

One (1) rocket launcher (interchangeable with left arm)

One (1) shield

Accessories:

Three (3) pairs of thruster effect accessories in different sizes (attachable to back, thighs, calves)

Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) additional masked head sculpt with LED light-up function (battery operated)