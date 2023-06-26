Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: across the spider-verse, Beast Kingdom, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man Fights Spider-Man with Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack

A new MEA collectible set is on the way as it is the battle of the Spider-Men as Spider-Man tries to tempt fate with Beast Kingdom

It is Spider-Man versus Spider-Man, and the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse unfold. Beast Kingdom wants collectors to bring home two iconic new spiders with their latest Mini Egg Attack figure set. Miles Morales and 2099 are ready to come home with these adorable 3" tall Mini Egg figures. Even though they are bite-size heroes, they are packed with detail and posed in dynamic stances. Display them all by themselves or pose them together to create a chase sequence like in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Webslinging fans will surely want these little guys at their home or office, and Beast Kingdom has them priced at $29.99 for the set. Miles & 2099 can be found right here, and they are expected to arrive in November 2023.

Spider-Man Miles & 2099 Swing on in from Beast Kingdom

"Becoming a symbol of hope entails more than simply wearing a mask! "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" brings together a impressive group of 'Spider-Men' from various parallel universes. Led by the head-strong Miles Morales from Earth-1610, these different incarnations of the heroic web-slinger unite to confront an enemy unlike any they have encountered before. This is a tale made for a new generation of Spider-Man fan, with an epic story of legendary proportions."

"Beast Kingdom's 3-inch Mini Egg Attack series (MEA) returns with a delightful pair of figurines inspired by the animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The collection showcases the miniature three-dimensional recreations of Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099. Despite their small size, each figure is highly detailed and includes backdrops from the movie. How far will our heroes go to save the universe this time? Collect both sets and relive the finest moments from the movie within the comfort of your own home."

