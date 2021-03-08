Batman and Cyborg Get Justice League Figures From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has been quite busy as it seems like the entire cast of Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to us. We already saw pre-orders go up for The Flash, Aquaman, and even deluxe figure debuts of Darkseid and Steppenwolf. While pre-orders are not live yet, listings have arrived for two more members of the Justice League with Batman and Cyborg. Both 7" figures are packed with detail straight from the film, and it finally gives us live-action Justice League figures from McFarlane Toys inside their great DC Multiverse line. Batman will come with a texture batsuit, batarang, and a display base. Cyborg on the other hand, comes with an attachable plasma cannon for his left arm.

We are now just waiting on a new Zack Snyder's Justice League version of Superman and Wonder Woman, and we will have a complete set. Combining these figures together will be a great display, and pitting them again, Darkseid and Steppenwolf will be awesome. Pre-orders are not live for either figure, but fans can find the product page for Cyborg here and Batman here. Pictures and more information are found below, will you be purchasing McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Justice League?

"Part man, part machine, Victor Stone is a former star athlete at Gotham City University. After a horrific car accident nearly cost him his life, he was saved when his father, scientist Silas Stone, used an Apokoliptian Mother Box to reconstruct his body. In the process, Silas turned Victor into a human computer, organic with biomechatronic body parts. In other words, a Cyborg."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Cyborg is based on his look in the Justice League Movie

Cyborg comes with an alternate Plasma Cannon Arm and a base

Included collectible art card with movie photography of Cyborg on the front, and character biography on the back

"As Gotham City's greatest vigilante, Batman has fought single-handedly for years in relentless pursuit of justice. Now, after witnessing Superman's ultimate sacrifice for mankind, Bruce Wayne's restored faith in humanity compels him to bring together a team of the greatest Super Heroes in order to save the world."

Batman is based on his look in the Justice League Movie

Comes with a Batarang and a base

Included collectible art card with movie photography of Batman on the front, and character biography on the back