Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys, mechagodzilla

Hiya Toys Returns to 2002 with New Mechagodzilla MFS-3 Figure

Coming to life from 2002, Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure as the Mechagodzilla MFS-3 model comes to life

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new Mechagodzilla MFS-3 figure from Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002) in their Exquisite Basic Series.

This Kiryu version features metallic silver armor, removable weapons, and measures 7.7 inches (19.5 cm) tall.

Accessories include openable chest armor revealing the Absolute Zero Cannon and attachable back and leg components.

Pre-orders are live now for $117.99 with an official release date set for Q1 2027 from Hiya Toys.

Hiya Toys is back with a brand new Mechagodzilla figure for their growing Godzilla Exquisite Basic Series collection. This new release comes from the 2002 film Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla, in which "Kiryu" is built by Japan's Self-Defense Forces using the actual skeleton of the 1954 Godzilla, recovered from Tokyo Bay. This version of Mechagodzilla is less machine and more cyborg, and it also comes armed with devastating weapons like the Absolute Zero Cannon. However, when Godzilla appears, the bones within the mech resonate with him, awakening memories of the original monster and driving the creation berserk.

Hiya Toys now captures this robotic monster in all of its greatness with an impressive new figure that stands 7.7" tall. The figure features a metallic deco and a nice selection of accessories, including removable armor and weapons. The mech is ready to take on your Godzilla collection head-on, and pre-orders are already live for the Exquisite Basic Series Mechagodzilla MFS-3 for $117.99 through Hiya Toys with a Q1 2027 release.

Hiya Toys – Mechagodzilla MFS-3 (2002) Figure

"The government launched weapons against Godzilla and succeeded in producing a biological robot, Mechagodzilla MFS-3 based on the original Godzilla's skeleton that died in 1954, and the Kiryu Squad was formed in Japan Counter-Xenomorph Self Defence Force. The Mechagodzilla MFS-3 engages Godzilla that appeared in Japan again. The latest special effects at the time were used to depict gripping battle scenes."

"The EXQUISITE BASIC Series Mechagodzilla MFS-3 Action Figure faithfully recreates Mechagodzilla MFS-3's on-screen appearance from Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002). Standing approximately 19.5 CM tall, figure features silver-gray armor with metallic paint applications. Chest armor can be opened to present Absolute Zero Cannon firing configuration, while thigh armor panels open to allow the installation of leg thruster components. A back unit can be attached via the back structure, allowing the figure to switch between multiple combat display poses."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!