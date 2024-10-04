Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blitzway, star wars

Anakin Falls to the Dark Side with New Star Wars Statue from Blitzway

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Blitzway as they debut some unique Star Wars statues that feature some posable elements

Article Summary Explore Anakin Skywalker's descent with Blitzway's new collectible Star Wars statues.

Choose between Standard and Black Label editions featuring incredible likeness and detail.

Statues feature articulated joints, fabric robes, and LED lightsabers for dynamic posing.

Pre-order now for a Q3 2025 release and witness the dramatic fall of a Jedi like never before.

Bring peace, freedom, and security to your new Empire as Blitzway has unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles. Arriving from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Blitzway is capturing the Battle of Heroes as Obi-Wan Kenobi confronts his friend and past padawan, Anakin Skywalker. Anakin is faithfully brought to life right from a galaxy far, far away, with impressive likeness and detail. Two versions of this release are also being offered with a Standard and Black Label, which just featured hand-rooted hair for the fallen Jedi.

Standing 23" tall, this is more than your average statue as it will also have articulated elements in the arms, allowing for some sort of custom posing. Anakin will also have a fabric robe and an LED lightsaber, which will easily bring this statue to life, unlike another version out there. Priced at $532 for Standard and $1,562 for Black Label, Star Wars fans will be able to witness the fall of Anakin Skywalker like never before, and pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2025 release.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – Anakin Skywalker

Blitzway proudly presents the first lineup of Star Wars Action Statues—Anakin Skywalker and his master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Standard Version captures the intense emotional weight and rising tension between master and apprentice before their legendary duel on the lava plains in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)."

"In this version, Anakin's inner turmoil and growing anger are vividly portrayed, from his dark side Force stance to the gripping tension conveyed through his hands—the right clutching his lightsaber, while his left exudes raw intensity, down to his fingertips. Moreover, both the Black Label 002 and Standard Versions of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi feature Blitzway's 'ACTION STATUE' technology, which includes articulated joints for dynamic posing."

