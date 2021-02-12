New Kingdom Hearts Nendoroids Coming Soon From Good Smile

Good Smile Company is back with a brand new set of upcoming reveals from their WanHobby 32 gallery. This event features new products from a variety of their popular lines with Figma, Nendoroid, statues, and much more. Kingdom Hearts III fans are in for a real treat as not one but four new characters will be joining the Nendoroid world. Good Smile Company has unveiled four keyblade wielders that are on the way, with one getting an actual figure to reveal and the other is just concept pieces. Up first is the beloved Kingdom Hearts hero Roxas as he dons his Organization XIII robe once again. Roxas will be holding both Oathkeeper and Oblivion keyblades and will be a must-have figure for any fan of his character over the years.

Following the reveal of Roxas, Good Smile showed off three concept pieces for upcoming pieces. These three heroes are the debuts of Axel, Kairi, and Keyblade Master Aqua into the Nendoroid world. It is unclear what will be in store for each of these figures when they finally arrive, but the concept art helps a little for what we can expect. Axel and Kairi will be wearing their KHIII outfits, and Aqua will come with her keyblade. I am sure we can expect to see Birth By Sleep characters Ventus and Terra later on as well, which will be nice. Each of these Nendoroid will be an amazing addition for any fan of the hit video game franchise. Each character plays a huge role in the series, and they will be perfect companion pieces for the current Sora and Riku figures. None of these figures are up for order yet, but fans will be able to find them all located here when live.