Kingsman: The Golden Circle Comes to Good Smile Company

The King's Man has just started to hit streaming platforms, giving viewers a new story in the Kingsman: The Secret Service franchise. However, it looks like Good Smile Company is showing some love to the sequel film with the announcement of two Kingsman: The Golden Circle Nendoroid figures. Harry and Eggsy are back for more adventures with some adorable and highly detailed figures. Kingsman Harry with come with an umbrella, beer, multiple glasses (to show off both eyes), and of course his cane. Eggsy will come with swappable faces, a handgun, glasses, and his partner in crime JB the Pug. The Kingsman does not get enough credit for how awesome those films are, so it is nice to see Good Smile Company bring them to life in their Nendoroid line. Both Kingsman: The Golden Circle Nendoroids are priced at $68.99 with pre-order for Eggsy here and Harry here. They are expected to release in December 2022, and pre-orders will close on April 6, 2022, so get yours while you can!

"Harry "Galahad" Hart joins the Nendoroid series! From "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" comes a Nendoroid of Harry "Galahad" Hart! He comes with two face plates including Harry's typical calm and composed face and an "I'm a lepidopterist." face. Optional parts include a pair of glasses with a black lens for the left eye, a pair of glasses with clear lenses for both eyes, closed and open version of his high-tech umbrella and a mug of beer that can be displayed flying through the air with a special support arm. Be sure to display him with Nendoroid Gary "Eggsy" Unwin 」(sold separately), available for preorder from the same time!"

"Gary "Eggsy" Unwin joins the Nendoroid series! From "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" comes a Nendoroid of Gary "Eggsy" Unwin! He comes with two face plates including a standard face and a playful smiling face. Optional parts include a pair of glasses, a handgun, a briefcase gun and his adorable pug JB. Be sure to display him with Nendoroid Harry "Galahad" Hart (sold separately), available for preorder from the same time!"