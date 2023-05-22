Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys It is time to dive deep into the world of DC Comics with the help of McFarlane Toys as they unveil new DC Multiverse 7” figures

McFarlane Toys is back at it again with a brand new figure for their DC Multiverse line. A new Batman has arrived as we travel back in time to the widely popular Knightfall story that ran from 1993 to 1994. The story revolves around The supervillain Bane breaking the back of Batman, putting Jean-Paul Valley in charge of Gotham. We all know that does not go well, but Knightfall Batman will be a welcome addition to fans' growing collection. If this release is like the Batman Hush figure, then this will be a Bat-figure that will easily sell out fast. McFarlane has included a batarang and swappable hands for the Caped Crusader and a $19.99 price tag. We might have a lot of Bat-figures in the DC Multiverse, but designs like this are just too popular to pass on. Pre-orders will be arriving soon, like here, and be sure to check out some of the other new DC Multiverse figures like Batwing seen here.

A New Batman Arrives from McFarlane Toys with Knightfall

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Knightfall Batman includes batarang, extra hands and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!