Diamond Select Toys Reveals New 3,000 Limited Marvel Comics Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back as they reveal their newest set of collectible statues as we return to the world of Marvel Comics. Three new statues are on the way from different superhero groups from around the Marvel landscape with Fantastic Four, Thor, and the X-Men. Each statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, making these a perfect collectible to really show off your love for these heroes. Starting us off first is Johnny Storm as the Human Torch is bringing some heat with a beautifully crafted dynamic statue. He is featured with a trail of fire as he is completely engulfed in flame, showing off the beauty and elegance of his fire powers.

Lighting then strikes twice as Thor and Storm get brand new animated statues that capture two legendary art styles from Marvel. Jane Foster Thor is joining the ranks of your Skottie Young collection with an interesting sculpt and design that many fans sure do love. We then return to the 90's as X-Men: The Animated Series comes to life as Storm dons her white costume for this electrifying bust. All of these statues are limited to 3,000 pieces so do not sleep on these pieces if needed with Johnny priced at $279.99, Storm at $69.99, and Thor at $49.99. All are coming to us from Diamond Select Toys so pre-orders can be done at your local comic books store as well as online right here.

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Flame on! Johnny Storm ignites excitement in this all-new Premier Collection statue! Sculpted by Clayburn Moore, the Torch rises up on a pillar of translucent flames, to a whopping height of over 14 inches tall! Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this impressive statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Clayburn Moore and Caesar!"

"A Diamond Select Toys release! By the Goddess! The hit X-Men: The Animated Series line of mini-busts continues with the highly requested Storm! The weather-manipulating mutant wears her trademark white suit and holds a ball of lightning in her hand in this 1/7 scale, approximately 6-inch mini-bust. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it features detailed sculpting and cartoon-accurate paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! With the world waiting to see how the new Thor will look and what she'll do in Thor: Love and Thunder, Gentle Giant Ltd. is going back to her childhood for a new animated-style statue! Based on the variant cover artwork of Skottie Young, this approximately 5-inch resin statue of a cute young Jane Foster Thor features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to 3000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard."