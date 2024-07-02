Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, lord of the rings, sdcc

Beast Kingdom SDCC Lord of the Rings Dark Lord Sauron Revealed

Beast Kingdom is back with some new limited edition exclusives for San Diego Comic Con including Sauron from Lord of the Rings

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils SDCC 2024 exclusive Sauron figure at 11.4” tall.

New paint design reflects the fiery aura of Mount Doom on the armor.

Sauron action figure boasts 24 points of articulation and real fabric cloak.

Available for pre-order at $109.99 with a late July 2024 release date.

The Dark Lord Sauron is the primary antagonist in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings series, and his dark influence looms large over Middle-earth. He was the former servant of the first Dark Lord, Morgoth, Sauron, and soon rose to power after his master's defeat. He forged the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom and embedded a significant portion of his power within it to control some of the other Rings of Power to dominate Middle-earth. Beast Kingdom is taking The Lord of the Rings fans back to Mount Doom as they unveil their latest San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusive.

Coming in at a massive 11.4" tall, Sauron is featured in his iconic iron-black armor but is getting a new and exclusive paint deco. The fiery reflection of Mount Doom is captured throughout this design, making it a deadly addition to any Middle-earth collection. Sauron will have faithfully sculpted armor and will feature a fabric cloak, 24 points of articulation, and his signature mace. The power of the One Ring is priced at $109.99, he is set to release in late July 2024 and pre-orders are already live through Beast Kingdom.

The Lord of the Rings Dark Lord Sauron (Fire of Mount Doom)

"Beast Kingdom has released an epic fantasy movie, "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," along with an action figure of the Dark Lord Sauron, sparking intense discussion among fans. This time, the figure is based on the iconic scene of Sauron standing atop molten lava, with a special paint job that perfectly captures the fiery reflection of the lava on his unique black iron armor."

"Standing at an impressive 29 centimeters in height, the character is depicted in his iron-black armor, featuring his iconic spiked helmet, spiky shoulder guards, and a real fabric cloak. The collectible also incorporates an intricate design, which features the totem symbols on the armor and Sauron's Mace. No details are overlooked for fans who want the highest of detailing on their action figures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!